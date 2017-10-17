  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Anies Baswedan sworn in as new Jakarta governor

World

Anies Baswedan sworn in as new Jakarta governor

Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata |
Academic and former education minister Anies Baswedan (L) shakes hands with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Presidential palace after his inauguration in Jakarta on Monday, nearly six months after decisively beating the capital's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. (AFP)
JAKARTA: Former Education Minister Anies Baswedan and businessman-turned-politician Sandiaga Uno were sworn in Monday as the new governor and deputy governor of Jakarta at a ceremony held by President Joko Widodo at the State Palace.
Baswedan and Uno will lead the capital of Southeast Asia’s largest economy and manage an annual city budget of roughly 70 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($5.192 billion) for the next five years.
The pair won a 57.96 percent mandate out of a total of 5,591,353 votes, defeating then-incumbent governor Basuki TjaHajja Purnama and his deputy Djarot Saiful Hidayat who gained 42.04 percent of the votes.
“The governor of Jakarta is a governor for all, for those who voted (for me) and those who didn’t vote,” Baswedan told journalists after the ceremony which was broadcast live on national television.
Hidayat later became governor following Purnama’s blasphemy conviction in May. The two-year prison sentence came after Purnama, who is a Christian of Chinese descent, was accused of insulting the Qur’an.
Purnama’s statement triggered a string of mass rallies, involving protesters from other cities calling for his prosecution and a rising wave of refusal to have a non-Muslim leader for a population of some 12 million in the Indonesian capital.
The election turned out to be very polarizing and by far the most religiously charged in Indonesia, pitting a Muslim candidate against a double minority incumbent.
Purnama was deputy for Widodo when the latter was elected governor in 2012 and he inherited the gubernatorial post from Widodo who was elected president in 2014.
“We can’t wait to get to work right away. We have been waiting for six months. Insha Allah, Jakarta will be better,” Baswedan said in his first official speech as governor after a handover ceremony at the city hall during which his predecessor Hidayat was away on holiday in Labuan Bajon in eastern Indonesia.
Both men will have to work hard to meet their 23 campaign promises which include zero down payment for housing schemes and entrepreneurial programs to create 200,000 new jobs.
Yayat Supriyatna, an urban planning expert from Trisakti University in Jakarta, said other pressing challenges for the new leaders were classic Jakarta problems — eviction, traffic gridlock and floods. These problems continue to tarnish Jakarta’s reputation as the diplomatic capital of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with more foreign embassies establishing separate diplomatic missions to the regional bloc.
“We have various masterplans to address those problems; what remains to be seen is their execution,” Supriyatna told Arab News.
Both Baswedan and Uno are known as moderate Muslims.

Related Articles

JAKARTA: Former Education Minister Anies Baswedan and businessman-turned-politician Sandiaga Uno were sworn in Monday as the new governor and deputy governor of Jakarta at a ceremony held by President Joko Widodo at the State Palace.
Baswedan and Uno will lead the capital of Southeast Asia’s largest economy and manage an annual city budget of roughly 70 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($5.192 billion) for the next five years.
The pair won a 57.96 percent mandate out of a total of 5,591,353 votes, defeating then-incumbent governor Basuki TjaHajja Purnama and his deputy Djarot Saiful Hidayat who gained 42.04 percent of the votes.
“The governor of Jakarta is a governor for all, for those who voted (for me) and those who didn’t vote,” Baswedan told journalists after the ceremony which was broadcast live on national television.
Hidayat later became governor following Purnama’s blasphemy conviction in May. The two-year prison sentence came after Purnama, who is a Christian of Chinese descent, was accused of insulting the Qur’an.
Purnama’s statement triggered a string of mass rallies, involving protesters from other cities calling for his prosecution and a rising wave of refusal to have a non-Muslim leader for a population of some 12 million in the Indonesian capital.
The election turned out to be very polarizing and by far the most religiously charged in Indonesia, pitting a Muslim candidate against a double minority incumbent.
Purnama was deputy for Widodo when the latter was elected governor in 2012 and he inherited the gubernatorial post from Widodo who was elected president in 2014.
“We can’t wait to get to work right away. We have been waiting for six months. Insha Allah, Jakarta will be better,” Baswedan said in his first official speech as governor after a handover ceremony at the city hall during which his predecessor Hidayat was away on holiday in Labuan Bajon in eastern Indonesia.
Both men will have to work hard to meet their 23 campaign promises which include zero down payment for housing schemes and entrepreneurial programs to create 200,000 new jobs.
Yayat Supriyatna, an urban planning expert from Trisakti University in Jakarta, said other pressing challenges for the new leaders were classic Jakarta problems — eviction, traffic gridlock and floods. These problems continue to tarnish Jakarta’s reputation as the diplomatic capital of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with more foreign embassies establishing separate diplomatic missions to the regional bloc.
“We have various masterplans to address those problems; what remains to be seen is their execution,” Supriyatna told Arab News.
Both Baswedan and Uno are known as moderate Muslims.
Tags: Indonesia Jakarta

Comments

MORE FROM World

Suspected US missiles kill 20 militants in NW Pakistan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan: Pakistani intelligence officials say suspected US missiles have struck...

Three killed, 360,000 without power as freak storm hits Ireland

DUBLIN: Ireland was hit by what officials called an “unprecedented storm” on Monday that left three...

Suspected US missiles kill 20 militants in NW Pakistan
Three killed, 360,000 without power as freak storm hits Ireland
Wildfires kill 39 in Portugal and Spain
Florida state of emergency declared for white nationalist
London tube and buses chosen to highlight anti-Muslim hate crime
Big blow to Daesh as Philippine army eliminates top militants
Latest News
Suspected US missiles kill 20 militants in NW Pakistan
2 views
Three killed, 360,000 without power as freak storm hits Ireland
66 views
Wildfires kill 39 in Portugal and Spain
170 views
Florida state of emergency declared for white nationalist
23 views
Ankara backs Baghdad in Kirkuk operation against PKK
22 views
Special
Iraqi troops storm into Kirkuk without a fight
637 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR