  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Pilot dead as F18 military plane crashes near Madrid

World

Pilot dead as F18 military plane crashes near Madrid

AFP |
Two soldiers walk past the wreckage of a crashed Eurofighter plane near a military base at Albacete, 300 kilometers (180 miles) southeast of Madrid on October 12, 2017. (File photo by AFP)
MADRID: An F18 fighter jet crashed on takeoff at a military base near Madrid on Tuesday, killing the pilot — the second time a military plane has come down in Spain in a week.
“The pilot of the airplane has died as a consequence of the accident, which happened during take-off,” the Spanish defense ministry said in a tweet following the crash near the Torrejon de Ardoz base, around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Madrid.
“Rescue teams are on their way to the scene of the accident,” a ministry spokesman told AFP, adding that the cause of the crash was as yet unknown.
The accident came just days after the pilot of a Eurofighter jet was killed Thursday on the approach to landing at a military base at Albacete, 300 kilometers southeast of the capital.
The jet had been taking part in a military display for Spain’s national day.
Two other Eurofighter jets crashed in Spain in 2010 and 2014, both times killing the pilot.

Related Articles

MADRID: An F18 fighter jet crashed on takeoff at a military base near Madrid on Tuesday, killing the pilot — the second time a military plane has come down in Spain in a week.
“The pilot of the airplane has died as a consequence of the accident, which happened during take-off,” the Spanish defense ministry said in a tweet following the crash near the Torrejon de Ardoz base, around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Madrid.
“Rescue teams are on their way to the scene of the accident,” a ministry spokesman told AFP, adding that the cause of the crash was as yet unknown.
The accident came just days after the pilot of a Eurofighter jet was killed Thursday on the approach to landing at a military base at Albacete, 300 kilometers southeast of the capital.
The jet had been taking part in a military display for Spain’s national day.
Two other Eurofighter jets crashed in Spain in 2010 and 2014, both times killing the pilot.
Tags: F18 fighter jet crash Madrid pilot Spain Torrejon de Ardoz base

Comments

MORE FROM World

Pilot dead as F18 military plane crashes near Madrid

MADRID: An F18 fighter jet crashed on takeoff at a military base near Madrid on Tuesday, killing...

Suicide bombers, gunmen kill 15 in attack on Afghan police trainees

KHOST, Afghanistan: An ongoing suicide and gun attack on a police training center in a southeast...

Pilot dead as F18 military plane crashes near Madrid
Suicide bombers, gunmen kill 15 in attack on Afghan police trainees
California wildfire evacuees allowed home as crews search for bodies
At least 29 killed in central Nigeria violence
Three arrested in Malaysia for suspected beer festival bomb plot
582,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh from Myanmar since August 25: UN
Latest News
Did you see the fiery streaks in the sky over the Gulf on Monday? Here is what you saw
2 views
Smoking to be stubbed out on Thai beaches
14 views
Hollywood’s Katzenberg says Weinstein “a monster” in a wolf pack
20 views
Four Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq: army
57 views
Pilot dead as F18 military plane crashes near Madrid
63 views
Suicide bombers, gunmen kill 15 in attack on Afghan police trainees
65 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR