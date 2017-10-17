  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 sec ago

You are here

Offbeat

Smoking to be stubbed out on Thai beaches

AFP |
Cigarette butts fill an ashtray outside a construction site in Central, a business district in Hong Kong on October 18, 2006. (File photo by Reuters)
BANGKOK: Smokers who flout a smoking ban on 20 of Thailand’s most famous tourist beaches will face a $3,000 fine or up to a year in prison, Thai authorities have said.
The ban, which comes into force in November, follows a clean-up of nearly 140,000 cigarette butts from a 2.5 kilometer (1.5 mile) stretch of the famed Patong beach in Phuket island province.
Its introduction coincides with Thailand’s peak tourist season and will be enforced in visitor hotspots including Krabi, Koh Samui, Pattaya, Phuket and Phang Nga.
“These beaches are among the most beautiful in Southeast Asia, and the aim is to keep them that way,” Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said in a statement on Monday.
Smokers will have to use designated areas with proper waste disposal for cigarette butts, he added.
Those caught lighting up on the beach could face jail or a 100,000 baht ($3,000) fine, according to TAT.
The edict is the latest effort to rein in Thailand’s free-wheeling tourism industry.
The sector is a crucial pillar of Thailand’s economy, catering to more than 30 million travelers per year.
But the huge numbers of arrivals have also threatened to spoil some of the kingdom’s idyllic beaches, with litter and unchecked development damaging local ecosystems.
Thailand is also trying to crack down on lax safety standards that riddle the tourism industry, after waves of complaints that visitors are overcharged or not adequately protected on boats and jet-skis.

Related Articles

BANGKOK: Smokers who flout a smoking ban on 20 of Thailand’s most famous tourist beaches will face a $3,000 fine or up to a year in prison, Thai authorities have said.
The ban, which comes into force in November, follows a clean-up of nearly 140,000 cigarette butts from a 2.5 kilometer (1.5 mile) stretch of the famed Patong beach in Phuket island province.
Its introduction coincides with Thailand’s peak tourist season and will be enforced in visitor hotspots including Krabi, Koh Samui, Pattaya, Phuket and Phang Nga.
“These beaches are among the most beautiful in Southeast Asia, and the aim is to keep them that way,” Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said in a statement on Monday.
Smokers will have to use designated areas with proper waste disposal for cigarette butts, he added.
Those caught lighting up on the beach could face jail or a 100,000 baht ($3,000) fine, according to TAT.
The edict is the latest effort to rein in Thailand’s free-wheeling tourism industry.
The sector is a crucial pillar of Thailand’s economy, catering to more than 30 million travelers per year.
But the huge numbers of arrivals have also threatened to spoil some of the kingdom’s idyllic beaches, with litter and unchecked development damaging local ecosystems.
Thailand is also trying to crack down on lax safety standards that riddle the tourism industry, after waves of complaints that visitors are overcharged or not adequately protected on boats and jet-skis.
Tags: smoking ban Thailand tourist beaches Tourism Authority of Thailand

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Smoking to be stubbed out on Thai beaches

BANGKOK: Smokers who flout a smoking ban on 20 of Thailand’s most famous tourist beaches will face...

Hollywood’s Katzenberg says Weinstein “a monster” in a wolf pack

LAGUNA BEACH, United States: Hollywood titan Jeffrey Katzenberg branded fallen movie mogul Harvey...

Smoking to be stubbed out on Thai beaches
Hollywood’s Katzenberg says Weinstein “a monster” in a wolf pack
Smoking to be stubbed out on Thai beaches
Female-led story ends London film fest
‘Happy Death Day’ scares off ‘Blade Runner’ at box office
Richard Wilbur, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, dies at 96
Latest News
Saudi Research and Marketing Group acquires stake in financial media service Argaam
28 views
History boys Italy draw Sweden in tricky WCup playoff
16 views
India to investigate death of schoolgirl by starvation
93 views
Sri Lanka eases ban on Gunathilaka before Pakistan tour
19 views
Did you see the fiery streaks in the sky over the Gulf on Monday? Here is what you saw
1652 views
Smoking to be stubbed out on Thai beaches
76 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR