  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 min 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Portugal’s government faces no-confidence vote over forest fires

World

Portugal’s government faces no-confidence vote over forest fires

Reuters |
A burnt house is seen after a forest fire in Lagares, near Santa Comba Dao, Portugal October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
LISBON: A Portuguese opposition party launched a motion of no-confidence in the Socialist government on Tuesday over its failure to prevent the loss of human lives in this week’s lethal wildfires, the second such disaster in four months.
Hundreds of fires have raged across northern and central Portugal since Sunday after the driest summer in nearly 90 years, killing at least 41 people and overwhelming fire-fighting and rescue services.
The fires were dying down on Tuesday under the first real rain since June, when an even deadlier forest blaze — Portugal’s worst disaster in living memory — killed 64 people.
The no-confidence motion proposed by the small center-right CDS-PP party is largely symbolic as the minority Socialist government is backed in parliament by two left-wing parties. They have only to abstain for such a vote to fail.
But it comes amid growing public criticism of Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s government over the perceived slowness of its response to the disaster. The government has so far enjoyed strong approval ratings due to an improving economy.
“There has been a grave failure to fulfill the most basic duty of the state — to protect the lives of the people,” CDS-PP leader Assuncao Cristas told reporters in proposing the no-confidence vote.
His criticism was amply echoed in Portuguese media and on social networks.
A date for the vote of no-confidence can only be set after Cristas has formally submitted the motion to parliament.

Three days of mourning
The government, which says the fires are due to an extraordinary spell of unusually dry weather, has declared three days of public mourning starting on Tuesday.
A report on the June fire pointed to failures in response times by emergency services and poor coordination by firefighters, in addition to a breakdown of communications networks used by the civil protection agency.
Costa, who visited the affected areas on Tuesday, said in a televised address to the nation on Monday that he would not sack his interior minister, but he promised reforms, adding: “Nothing will stay the same after this year.”
The parliamentary head of the center-right opposition Social Democrats, Hugo Soares, said on Tuesday that Costa’s statement was an “insult to the intelligence” of the Portuguese people and that he had to take political responsibility for the fires.
The latest blazes have brought the total area burned in Portugal this year to 350,000 hectares, the worst since 2003, making the country by far the worst hit by fires this year in the European Union.
In neighboring Spain, a much larger country which has also suffered fires in the past few days, only 88,000 hectares have burnt this year, EU data show.
The fires at the weekend also destroyed one of Portugal’s oldest pine forests, whose trees were used to make the ships that carried Portuguese explorers around the globe during their voyages of discovery in the 15th and 16th centuries.

Related Articles

LISBON: A Portuguese opposition party launched a motion of no-confidence in the Socialist government on Tuesday over its failure to prevent the loss of human lives in this week’s lethal wildfires, the second such disaster in four months.
Hundreds of fires have raged across northern and central Portugal since Sunday after the driest summer in nearly 90 years, killing at least 41 people and overwhelming fire-fighting and rescue services.
The fires were dying down on Tuesday under the first real rain since June, when an even deadlier forest blaze — Portugal’s worst disaster in living memory — killed 64 people.
The no-confidence motion proposed by the small center-right CDS-PP party is largely symbolic as the minority Socialist government is backed in parliament by two left-wing parties. They have only to abstain for such a vote to fail.
But it comes amid growing public criticism of Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s government over the perceived slowness of its response to the disaster. The government has so far enjoyed strong approval ratings due to an improving economy.
“There has been a grave failure to fulfill the most basic duty of the state — to protect the lives of the people,” CDS-PP leader Assuncao Cristas told reporters in proposing the no-confidence vote.
His criticism was amply echoed in Portuguese media and on social networks.
A date for the vote of no-confidence can only be set after Cristas has formally submitted the motion to parliament.

Three days of mourning
The government, which says the fires are due to an extraordinary spell of unusually dry weather, has declared three days of public mourning starting on Tuesday.
A report on the June fire pointed to failures in response times by emergency services and poor coordination by firefighters, in addition to a breakdown of communications networks used by the civil protection agency.
Costa, who visited the affected areas on Tuesday, said in a televised address to the nation on Monday that he would not sack his interior minister, but he promised reforms, adding: “Nothing will stay the same after this year.”
The parliamentary head of the center-right opposition Social Democrats, Hugo Soares, said on Tuesday that Costa’s statement was an “insult to the intelligence” of the Portuguese people and that he had to take political responsibility for the fires.
The latest blazes have brought the total area burned in Portugal this year to 350,000 hectares, the worst since 2003, making the country by far the worst hit by fires this year in the European Union.
In neighboring Spain, a much larger country which has also suffered fires in the past few days, only 88,000 hectares have burnt this year, EU data show.
The fires at the weekend also destroyed one of Portugal’s oldest pine forests, whose trees were used to make the ships that carried Portuguese explorers around the globe during their voyages of discovery in the 15th and 16th centuries.
Tags: Portugal

Comments

MORE FROM World

Judge in Hawaii blocks latest version of Trump’s travel ban

HONOLULU: A federal judge in Hawaii blocked most of President Donald Trump’s latest travel ban...

Special

Marawi ‘liberated from Daesh,’ Duterte declares

MANILA: Marawi City has been liberated from Daesh after five months of violence, the Philippines...

Judge in Hawaii blocks latest version of Trump’s travel ban
Marawi ‘liberated from Daesh,’ Duterte declares
Taliban attacks leave dozens dead in Afghanistan
Hate crimes surge in Britain
Murdered reporter had been investigating passports for sale in Malta
Portugal’s government faces no-confidence vote over forest fires
Latest News
Judge in Hawaii blocks latest version of Trump’s travel ban
13 views
Special
Kurds’ statehood dream dies as Baghdad retakes oil fields
54 views
Jeddah set to host big boxing final
40 views
Special
Joshua ready to take step into the unknown
31 views
Takam will not roll over for AJ
25 views
UAE land former AC Milan coach
28 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR