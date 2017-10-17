  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • William and Kate expect baby in April: Kensington Palace

Offbeat

William and Kate expect baby in April: Kensington Palace

Agence France Presse |
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate with their children. (AP)
LONDON: Prince William and his wife Kate are expecting their third baby in April, Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday.
The couple — the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — were “delighted” to confirm the month their child is due to be born, a brief statement said.
Kensington Palace announced Kate’s pregnancy last month, after she was forced to cancel an engagement because of extreme morning sickness.
The duchess has continued to suffer from the condition, but made a surprise appearance at a royal engagement on Monday.
She is due to visit Norway and Sweden with William on an official visit early in 2018.
The couple already have two children: Prince George, born in 2013, and Princess Charlotte, aged two.
Both were born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where William was delivered in 1982.
LONDON: Prince William and his wife Kate are expecting their third baby in April, Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday.
The couple — the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — were “delighted” to confirm the month their child is due to be born, a brief statement said.
Kensington Palace announced Kate’s pregnancy last month, after she was forced to cancel an engagement because of extreme morning sickness.
The duchess has continued to suffer from the condition, but made a surprise appearance at a royal engagement on Monday.
She is due to visit Norway and Sweden with William on an official visit early in 2018.
The couple already have two children: Prince George, born in 2013, and Princess Charlotte, aged two.
Both were born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where William was delivered in 1982.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Me Too: Alyssa Milano elevates Harvey Weinstein conversation

NEW YORK: Alyssa Milano was in bed with her two young children when a friend of a friend on...

Joe Jonas engaged to ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner

NEW YORK: Singer Joe Jonas is engaged to “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner. Turner and Jonas...

Me Too: Alyssa Milano elevates Harvey Weinstein conversation
Joe Jonas engaged to ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner
Carlson says nation shifting on harassment issue
UK singer Ed Sheeran tells fans of bike accident, arm injury
George Saunders is bookies’ favorite for Man Booker prize
Witherspoon reveals Hollywood assault; Lawrence talks abuse
Latest News
Judge in Hawaii blocks latest version of Trump’s travel ban
Special
Kurds’ statehood dream dies as Baghdad retakes oil fields
19 views
Jeddah set to host big boxing final
32 views
Special
Joshua ready to take step into the unknown
21 views
Takam will not roll over for AJ
15 views
UAE land former AC Milan coach
21 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR