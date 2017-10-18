Ex-Vuelta champ joins Team UAE

LONDON: UAE Team Emirates made a big statement of intent with the signing of Fabio Aru yesterday.

The former Vuelta champion has signed a three-year deal with the UAE outfit in a move that signals the team’s intent to challenge in all three of the major Tours.

Aru, who is regarded as one of the best climbers in the world, is the current Italian National Road champion and won his first Grand Tour at the Vuelta two years ago. Not only that but he registered his best finish in a Tour de France this year, finishing fifth having worn the famous yellow jersey for two stages.

The Italian joins UAE Team Emirates after six years with Astana Pro Team and he said he was looking forward to progressing his career with his new teammates.

“I’m honored that the UAE Team Emirates management and their sponsors want to unite our cycling endeavors; I thank them for the faith they’ve placed in me and I hope to live up to their expectations.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has been with me up to now in my career, they’ve all been important to my growth.”

Team boss Carlo Saronni claimed the arrival of Aru showed the ambitions of the outfit and was sure the Italian could take them to a different level.

“We are happy to welcome a champion like Fabio Aru. His skills perfectly match the ambitions of the team,” Saronni said.

