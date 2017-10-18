UAE land former AC Milan coach

LONDON: New UAE football manager Alberto Zaccheroni has targeted success at the 2019 Asian Cup after he was unveiled as the man to replace Edgardo Bauza who left abruptly to take charge of the Saudi Arabia national team.

The Italian, 64, has signed a 16-month contract, which runs to the conclusion of the continent's premier cup competition, and he will seek to draw on his experience of four years in charge of Japan where he won the 2011 Asian Cup.

“There is a great challenge that motivates me very much: the 2019 Asian Cup challenge,” said the former Serie A winning coach.

“I'm very excited and proud to be a part of this project. I will use all my experience over the years in Italy and abroad to achieve the best results for the UAE. I'm not a person who likes to talk a lot, but I prefer to work on the pitch and with the players and the team as a whole.

“I began coaching at the lower levels and no one has given me anything for free. I have worked for everything I achieved in Italy and I will do the same here, to achieve everything for the Emirates, the players, the media and the public."

Zaccheroni will inherit a UAE side boasting Omar Abdulrahman, the Al Ain playmaker who is viewed as one of the brightest talents in the region. Zaccheroni will take charge of the side for the first time next month when the UAE face Egypt.

“When I was in Japan most people spoke very highly of the UAE,” said Zaccheroni.

“I do not know the players personally, but I will wait for the moment when we meet.

“Only then can I start to plan to achieve our goal.

“I’m not the type of coach who has an agent. I never go looking for anything special for myself. I like to go where they want me.”

