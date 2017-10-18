  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 31 min 39 sec ago

You are here

Sports

Takam will not roll over for AJ

KEVIN AFFLECK |
Anthony Joshua in action during his last epic ght with Wladimir Klitschko. (Reuters)
LONDON: Anthony Joshua has been told not to take Carlos Takam, his last-minute opponent lightly when the pair slug it out in Cardiff next weekend.
Takam was drafted in as an 11th-hour replacement for Kubrat Pulev, who has been forced to withdraw with a shoulder injury, and he will attempt to become the first man to beat Joshua and take his IBF and WBA heavyweight belts.
Takam may have an onerous task in preparing to face the mountainous Joshua, who has won all of his 19 fights by knockout, but he’s no mug. The Cameroon-born heavyweight, who fights out of France, has only lost three of his 39 fights and recorded 27 stoppages, suggesting he packs a meaty punch. He even took Joseph Parker the distance last year.
“He is 36 and been around the fridges of world title contention for the last two or three years,” said BBC boxing commentator Mike Costello. “He’s the next available contender and has been on standby since the fight against Pulev was announced. He will be fit and ready to perform.”
Takam is three inches shorter than Pulev so will present a different challenge and force Joshua to recalibrate his fight preparations.
“Takam is aggressive,” added Costello. “He’s brave but he’s very easy to hit. His best win will have been against Tony Thompson three years ago but Joshua is a much bigger step up in class. Takam is not as highly regarded as Pulev. He doesn’t have the same amateur background or the same pedigree but it’s a different style for Joshua to have to contend with now at this late stage. It’s a serious test all the same.”
Takam won’t come into the fight completely cold as Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, always had the hulking Cameroonian lined up just in case.
“There is big pressure on Carlos Takam but, in theory at least, he has been training for this fight for the past two months,” boxing expert Steve Bunce told the BBC. “His people had been told there was an outside chance of him facing Joshua, if anything happened with Pulev, back in August. So if we believe that he has been preparing all that time, after his last fight in June, then at least we have a fit Takam.
“He is only about 6ft1in. He fights small, about five or six inches shorter than Joshua, which doesn’t look good. But at least the fight is going ahead and rest assured, far worse fighters than Takam have challenged for world titles over the past 20 years.”
LONDON: Anthony Joshua has been told not to take Carlos Takam, his last-minute opponent lightly when the pair slug it out in Cardiff next weekend.
Takam was drafted in as an 11th-hour replacement for Kubrat Pulev, who has been forced to withdraw with a shoulder injury, and he will attempt to become the first man to beat Joshua and take his IBF and WBA heavyweight belts.
Takam may have an onerous task in preparing to face the mountainous Joshua, who has won all of his 19 fights by knockout, but he’s no mug. The Cameroon-born heavyweight, who fights out of France, has only lost three of his 39 fights and recorded 27 stoppages, suggesting he packs a meaty punch. He even took Joseph Parker the distance last year.
“He is 36 and been around the fridges of world title contention for the last two or three years,” said BBC boxing commentator Mike Costello. “He’s the next available contender and has been on standby since the fight against Pulev was announced. He will be fit and ready to perform.”
Takam is three inches shorter than Pulev so will present a different challenge and force Joshua to recalibrate his fight preparations.
“Takam is aggressive,” added Costello. “He’s brave but he’s very easy to hit. His best win will have been against Tony Thompson three years ago but Joshua is a much bigger step up in class. Takam is not as highly regarded as Pulev. He doesn’t have the same amateur background or the same pedigree but it’s a different style for Joshua to have to contend with now at this late stage. It’s a serious test all the same.”
Takam won’t come into the fight completely cold as Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, always had the hulking Cameroonian lined up just in case.
“There is big pressure on Carlos Takam but, in theory at least, he has been training for this fight for the past two months,” boxing expert Steve Bunce told the BBC. “His people had been told there was an outside chance of him facing Joshua, if anything happened with Pulev, back in August. So if we believe that he has been preparing all that time, after his last fight in June, then at least we have a fit Takam.
“He is only about 6ft1in. He fights small, about five or six inches shorter than Joshua, which doesn’t look good. But at least the fight is going ahead and rest assured, far worse fighters than Takam have challenged for world titles over the past 20 years.”

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Jeddah set to host big boxing final

LONDON: Boxing in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East has been given a big boost with news that the...

Special

Joshua ready to take step into the unknown

LONDON: It could have been worse for Anthony Joshua, a lot worse. When Kirk Johnson pulled out of a...

Jeddah set to host big boxing final
Joshua ready to take step into the unknown
Takam will not roll over for AJ
UAE land former AC Milan coach
Ex-Vuelta champ joins Team UAE
Matic will not show Benfica any love
Latest News
Saudi Border Guards carry out ‘Grip Exercise’ in line with border security symposium
29 views
Saudi Arabia, Germany long-standing partners in changing times
59 views
SRMG acquires controlling stake in Saudi financial news service Argaam
18 views
Scientists may have found a cause of dyslexia
38 views
Oil prices rise on tighter US market, Middle East tensions
144 views
Trump’s fortune slides by $600 mn on Forbes wealth list
103 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR