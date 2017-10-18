  • Search form

Sports

Jeddah set to host big boxing final

GREG WILCOX |
LONDON: Boxing in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East has been given a big boost with news that the World Boxing Super Series Cruiserweight Final will be held in Jeddah next May.
The World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) has been created to find the next superstars in world boxing, according to Kalle Sauerland, the brainchild behind the competition. And after an agreement between WBSS organizer and owner Comosa AG and The General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, the two best fighters in the cruiserweight division will do battle in the Kingdom.
Three of the four quarterfinals in the division have already taken place.
Olympic gold medallist and current WBO World Champion Aleksandr Usyk (pictured) kicked off the cruiserweight tournament by spectacularly stopping Marco Huck, in the 10th round in Berlin. And then WBA Champion Yunier Dorticos defeated No.1 ranked Dmitry Kudryashov with a sensational second round knockout in San Antonio. Finally, hometown hero Mairis Briedis outpointed Cuba’s Mike Peres in Riga.
Sauerland said the event will only benefit boxing in Saudi Arabia, saying: “We will also feature local fighters on the undercard and help promote the sport locally.”
Turki Al-Alsheikh, president of the GSA, revealed news of the fight would be a big boost for sport in the country. “Having the final of such a high profile tournament is a key milestone for us and will be one of many major sports events to take place in the Kingdom starting next year,” he said.
