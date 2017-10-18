  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • Arab News poll on British attitudes to Arab world raised in UK Parliament

Media

Arab News poll on British attitudes to Arab world raised in UK Parliament

OLIVIA CUTHBERT | SPECIAL TO ARAB NEWS |
Labour MP Paula Sherriff speaking during parliamentary questions on Tuesday. (Video grab)
LONDON: An Arab News poll on British attitudes toward the Arab world has been raised in the UK Parliament.
The findings of he poll, which was conducted by Arab News in conjunction with YouGov, were announced last month at a special panel discussion held at the Council for Arab-British Understanding (Caabu). It has received wide pick-up and citations by the British media at the time.
Speaking during parliamentary questions on Tuesday, Labour MP Paula Sherriff asked, “What is the UK government’s position on the recognition of Palestine? Did the minister see the recent YouGov poll, commissioned by the Council for Arab-British Understanding and Arab News, that showed a majority of respondents in favor, with only 14 percent in opposition?“
Conservative MP Alistair Burt replied: “The UK government position is that Palestine will be recognized when it is in the best interests of the peace process to do so, which leaves the matter quite open.”
Discussing the brevity of the response with Arab News, Caabu Director Chris Doyle said, “This is a very small snapshot of the government’s longstanding position that they will recognize (Palestine) at a time of their choosing when they consider it will be helpful to negotiations.”
He added: “Nothing should be read into the shortness of the response.”

On Nov. 2, British Prime Minister Theresa May will sit down for a dinner with her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to commemorate the centenary of the declaration in which Britain pledged its support to the creation of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine.
“Many believe that the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration will be an opportune moment for Britain to recognize Palestine, in part to honor the commitment in the Balfour Declaration not to prejudice the rights of the indigenous population, in other words the Palestinians,” added Doyle.
The recent Arab News/YouGov study was held ahead of the 100-year anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, which paved the way for the creation of Israel in 1948.
Earlier this year, Arab News — the Middle East’s leading English daily — had announced an exclusive regional partnership deal with global polling experts YouGov to help better understand Arab points of view on global affairs, and vice versa.

Related Articles

LONDON: An Arab News poll on British attitudes toward the Arab world has been raised in the UK Parliament.
The findings of he poll, which was conducted by Arab News in conjunction with YouGov, were announced last month at a special panel discussion held at the Council for Arab-British Understanding (Caabu). It has received wide pick-up and citations by the British media at the time.
Speaking during parliamentary questions on Tuesday, Labour MP Paula Sherriff asked, “What is the UK government’s position on the recognition of Palestine? Did the minister see the recent YouGov poll, commissioned by the Council for Arab-British Understanding and Arab News, that showed a majority of respondents in favor, with only 14 percent in opposition?“
Conservative MP Alistair Burt replied: “The UK government position is that Palestine will be recognized when it is in the best interests of the peace process to do so, which leaves the matter quite open.”
Discussing the brevity of the response with Arab News, Caabu Director Chris Doyle said, “This is a very small snapshot of the government’s longstanding position that they will recognize (Palestine) at a time of their choosing when they consider it will be helpful to negotiations.”
He added: “Nothing should be read into the shortness of the response.”

On Nov. 2, British Prime Minister Theresa May will sit down for a dinner with her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to commemorate the centenary of the declaration in which Britain pledged its support to the creation of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine.
“Many believe that the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration will be an opportune moment for Britain to recognize Palestine, in part to honor the commitment in the Balfour Declaration not to prejudice the rights of the indigenous population, in other words the Palestinians,” added Doyle.
The recent Arab News/YouGov study was held ahead of the 100-year anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, which paved the way for the creation of Israel in 1948.
Earlier this year, Arab News — the Middle East’s leading English daily — had announced an exclusive regional partnership deal with global polling experts YouGov to help better understand Arab points of view on global affairs, and vice versa.
Tags: YouGov Palestine Israel ARab British

Comments

MORE FROM Media

Arab News poll on British attitudes to Arab world raised in UK Parliament

LONDON: An Arab News poll on British attitudes toward the Arab world has been raised in the UK...

Twitter steps up fight against sexual harassment

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter has announced tough new rules on tweets containing “non-consensual nudity”...

Arab News poll on British attitudes to Arab world raised in UK Parliament
Twitter steps up fight against sexual harassment
Chinese social media block profile pic changes during congress
Saudi Research and Marketing Group acquires stake in financial media service Argaam
Should small children be banned from watching all screens?
Documentary makers prepare to tackle the Balfour story
Latest News
Sheikh Sultan bin Suhaim’s palace supervisor reveals terror of Qatari authorities
44 views
Canadian singer Gord Downie dies of brain cancer-statement
17 views
Malaysian actor jailed for 11 years over Indonesian drug smuggling
87 views
UAE motorist issued with quarter-of-a-million dollar traffic fine
214 views
US shale oil industry to see wave of investment, Total chief says
157 views
Pakistani Taliban suicide bomber rams police truck, kills 7
448 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR