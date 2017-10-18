Arab News poll on British attitudes to Arab world raised in UK Parliament

LONDON: An Arab News poll on British attitudes toward the Arab world has been raised in the UK Parliament.

The findings of he poll, which was conducted by Arab News in conjunction with YouGov, were announced last month at a special panel discussion held at the Council for Arab-British Understanding (Caabu). It has received wide pick-up and citations by the British media at the time.

Speaking during parliamentary questions on Tuesday, Labour MP Paula Sherriff asked, “What is the UK government’s position on the recognition of Palestine? Did the minister see the recent YouGov poll, commissioned by the Council for Arab-British Understanding and Arab News, that showed a majority of respondents in favor, with only 14 percent in opposition?“

Conservative MP Alistair Burt replied: “The UK government position is that Palestine will be recognized when it is in the best interests of the peace process to do so, which leaves the matter quite open.”

Discussing the brevity of the response with Arab News, Caabu Director Chris Doyle said, “This is a very small snapshot of the government’s longstanding position that they will recognize (Palestine) at a time of their choosing when they consider it will be helpful to negotiations.”

He added: “Nothing should be read into the shortness of the response.”



On Nov. 2, British Prime Minister Theresa May will sit down for a dinner with her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to commemorate the centenary of the declaration in which Britain pledged its support to the creation of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine.

“Many believe that the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration will be an opportune moment for Britain to recognize Palestine, in part to honor the commitment in the Balfour Declaration not to prejudice the rights of the indigenous population, in other words the Palestinians,” added Doyle.

The recent Arab News/YouGov study was held ahead of the 100-year anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, which paved the way for the creation of Israel in 1948.

Earlier this year, Arab News — the Middle East’s leading English daily — had announced an exclusive regional partnership deal with global polling experts YouGov to help better understand Arab points of view on global affairs, and vice versa.

