Al Tayyar Travel Group signs agreement with Travelport to power global expansion

Travelport, a leading travel commerce platform, announced a new global agreement with Al Tayyar Travel Group Company, the leading travel company in the Middle East.

As a result of this multi-year agreement with Travelport, Al Tayyar and its subsidiaries will continue to use Travelport’s open platform and benefit from its Universal API technology. This enables the group’s agencies to develop and connect their systems to the widest choice of content and provide the integrated, personalized travel experiences that the connected traveler of today demands. Travelport’s industry leading point of sale tool, Travelport Smartpoint, also helps Al Tayyar’s agencies optimize services and develop their business globally.

Commenting on the renewed agreement, Abdullah bin Nasser Al Dawood, CEO and board director at Al Tayyar Travel Group, said: “The renewal of our agreement with Travelport demonstrates our commitment to serve the end traveler even better, by providing our agency partners with a rich choice of content. We are delighted to continue building on the success we have enjoyed already from this fruitful partnership as we continue to develop our business.”

Gordon Wilson, president and CEO of Travelport, added: “We are delighted that Al Tayyar Travel Group has chosen our platform once again to drive its agencies’ effectiveness and global expansion. The group is a great partner and an impressive user of our technology. So, we are proud to play a major role in supporting its goals.”

With a prominent local, regional and international presence, Al Tayyar was founded and established by Nasser bin Aqeel in 1980. The company’s 3,000 employees now serve customers in over 430 branches within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa region as well as Malaysia, Canada, the US, Australia, Europe and the UK. The group operates in continental Europe and the United Kingdom through Elegant Resorts, a leading provider of luxury travel services and Clarity, one of the UK’s largest travel management companies, following its recent merger with Portman Travel.

