LuLu celebrates Filipino cuisine with Pinoy Fiesta 2017

LuLu Hypermarket Group launched the Pinoy Fiesta 2017 on Monday. The Filipino festival will run until Sunday.

It was inaugurated by Von Ryan S. Ferrera, vice consul at the Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia, at Lulu’s outlet in Murabba, Riyadh.

According to a press statement, the festival aims at celebrating Filipino culinary heritage, food and health hygiene, best-quality agriculture produce and food products.

Exclusive promotion campaigns and price-buster offers have been planned for a variety of imported brands, such as Mama Sita’s, Del Monte, Ligo, CDO, Selecta, Lucky Me and UFC Century. A wide range of agricultural produce from the Philippines is on offer, including langsat, curly parsley, white onion, garlic, Philippine mango, bean sprout, morning glory leaves, baby paksoi, saba, guyabano, calamansi, jicama, mangosteen (wild), dragon fruit, pomelo, durian, papaya, kamote (white and violet), tanglad, ube, kamias, rambutan, pineapple, banana, Senorita banana, Hass avocado and sweet corn.

Filipino favorites such as milk fish and dried fish are also available during the festival.

“Authentic flavours from the Philippines will be created by our chef who will be preparing a wide variety of Filipino dishes such as kare-kare, adobo, pinakbet, bulalo, sinigang, caldreta and sweets like pitchi pitchi, puto pao, buko pie, cassava cakes, sapin-sapin, and ginataang mais, all of which will be presented in a traditional way. All kind of Filipino products will be available at attractive prices in LuLu,” the statement said.

