Saudi women to take rightful place in new ports authority: Minister

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority will be a welcoming place for Saudi women to work, Transport Minister Nabil Al-Amoudi announced at the organization’s official launch event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh.

Al-Amoudi confirmed that women’s empowerment is one of the goals of Vision 2030 and, as such, the ports authority will give them their due place.

The minister, who is also chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority, on Monday, launched the organization’s new identity in the presence of a galaxy of key state officials, representatives from international ocean liner operators, freight forwarding agents, and investors in the Saudi ports.

Al-Amoudi expressed his sincere thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the decision of the Council of Ministers approving the change of title from Saudi Ports Corp. to Saudi Ports Authority and also approving its articles of association.

The minister added that the historic move reminded him of another decision by the Council of Ministers 43 years ago, when Saudi Ports Corp. was incorporated as an independent public organization whose chairman reported directly to the Prime Minister. That decision was made in anticipation of the key role to be played by the ports during the 1970s in meeting the requirements of the comprehensive development witnessed by the Kingdom during that era.

He said: “The Saudi Ports Authority now aims to market its services to all countries on a larger scale with a view to building new partnerships with international companies who specialize in the ports business, and enhance the trust it has with all its customers.”

Al-Amoudi said an electronic wallet system has been implemented on an experimental basis at the Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam. This will enhance efficiency and facilitate the process of clearing goods in a timely manner in order to satisfy importers and exporters, he concluded.

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority will be a welcoming place for Saudi women to work, Transport Minister Nabil Al-Amoudi announced at the organization’s official launch event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh.

Al-Amoudi confirmed that women’s empowerment is one of the goals of Vision 2030 and, as such, the ports authority will give them their due place.

The minister, who is also chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority, on Monday, launched the organization’s new identity in the presence of a galaxy of key state officials, representatives from international ocean liner operators, freight forwarding agents, and investors in the Saudi ports.

Al-Amoudi expressed his sincere thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the decision of the Council of Ministers approving the change of title from Saudi Ports Corp. to Saudi Ports Authority and also approving its articles of association.

The minister added that the historic move reminded him of another decision by the Council of Ministers 43 years ago, when Saudi Ports Corp. was incorporated as an independent public organization whose chairman reported directly to the Prime Minister. That decision was made in anticipation of the key role to be played by the ports during the 1970s in meeting the requirements of the comprehensive development witnessed by the Kingdom during that era.

He said: “The Saudi Ports Authority now aims to market its services to all countries on a larger scale with a view to building new partnerships with international companies who specialize in the ports business, and enhance the trust it has with all its customers.”

Al-Amoudi said an electronic wallet system has been implemented on an experimental basis at the Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam. This will enhance efficiency and facilitate the process of clearing goods in a timely manner in order to satisfy importers and exporters, he concluded.