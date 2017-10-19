30th astronauts conference focuses on youth participation in science, technology

TOULOUSE: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and founding member of the Association of Space Explorers (ASE), participated in the 30th ASE’s annual conference, which was held in the French city of Toulouse and sponsored by Airbus, the French Space Foundation and others.

The conference discussed several topics related to space technologies and science, as well as the latest developments in space exploration and sciences research.

“Saudi Arabia is interested in communicating with the Association of Space Explorers through the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST),” Prince Sultan said, “and there is a great scientific program in the King Abdul Aziz City for Space, which was blessed with the care of Prince Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed, president of KACST, who happened to be a participant on the main scientific team of the first Saudi trip to space in 1985.”

He also pointed out that Saudi youths are exceptionally interested in the field of space sciences, its technologies and applications, and emphasized the importance of having Saudi astronauts take part in science and advanced technology research. “I look forward to seeing Saudi astronauts join the International Space Station and other important programs of this kind,” he added.

The Association of Space Explorers granted Prince Sultan the Space Explorers’ Award and the association’s medal during its 27th conference, which was held in Beijing, China in September 2014 in recognition of his great efforts in the field of space, making him the first non-US and non-Russian member to receive this award and medal.

Moreover, Prince Sultan is a founding member of the Association of Space Explorers (ASE), which was launched in 1985 and has more than 400 astronauts from 37 countries. The association provides astronauts with a forum for dialogue and communication, supports space sciences, promotes environmental awareness, encourages international cooperation in space exploration and provides scholarships in the field.

