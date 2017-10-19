  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • 30th astronauts conference focuses on youth participation in science, technology

Saudi Arabia

30th astronauts conference focuses on youth participation in science, technology

Arab News |
Astronauts pose for a group photo at the end of the 30th Association of Space Explorers (ASE) conference in Toulouse on Wednesday. (SPA)
TOULOUSE: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and founding member of the Association of Space Explorers (ASE), participated in the 30th ASE’s annual conference, which was held in the French city of Toulouse and sponsored by Airbus, the French Space Foundation and others.
The conference discussed several topics related to space technologies and science, as well as the latest developments in space exploration and sciences research.
“Saudi Arabia is interested in communicating with the Association of Space Explorers through the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST),” Prince Sultan said, “and there is a great scientific program in the King Abdul Aziz City for Space, which was blessed with the care of Prince Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed, president of KACST, who happened to be a participant on the main scientific team of the first Saudi trip to space in 1985.”
He also pointed out that Saudi youths are exceptionally interested in the field of space sciences, its technologies and applications, and emphasized the importance of having Saudi astronauts take part in science and advanced technology research. “I look forward to seeing Saudi astronauts join the International Space Station and other important programs of this kind,” he added.
The Association of Space Explorers granted Prince Sultan the Space Explorers’ Award and the association’s medal during its 27th conference, which was held in Beijing, China in September 2014 in recognition of his great efforts in the field of space, making him the first non-US and non-Russian member to receive this award and medal.
Moreover, Prince Sultan is a founding member of the Association of Space Explorers (ASE), which was launched in 1985 and has more than 400 astronauts from 37 countries. The association provides astronauts with a forum for dialogue and communication, supports space sciences, promotes environmental awareness, encourages international cooperation in space exploration and provides scholarships in the field.

Related Articles

TOULOUSE: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and founding member of the Association of Space Explorers (ASE), participated in the 30th ASE’s annual conference, which was held in the French city of Toulouse and sponsored by Airbus, the French Space Foundation and others.
The conference discussed several topics related to space technologies and science, as well as the latest developments in space exploration and sciences research.
“Saudi Arabia is interested in communicating with the Association of Space Explorers through the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST),” Prince Sultan said, “and there is a great scientific program in the King Abdul Aziz City for Space, which was blessed with the care of Prince Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed, president of KACST, who happened to be a participant on the main scientific team of the first Saudi trip to space in 1985.”
He also pointed out that Saudi youths are exceptionally interested in the field of space sciences, its technologies and applications, and emphasized the importance of having Saudi astronauts take part in science and advanced technology research. “I look forward to seeing Saudi astronauts join the International Space Station and other important programs of this kind,” he added.
The Association of Space Explorers granted Prince Sultan the Space Explorers’ Award and the association’s medal during its 27th conference, which was held in Beijing, China in September 2014 in recognition of his great efforts in the field of space, making him the first non-US and non-Russian member to receive this award and medal.
Moreover, Prince Sultan is a founding member of the Association of Space Explorers (ASE), which was launched in 1985 and has more than 400 astronauts from 37 countries. The association provides astronauts with a forum for dialogue and communication, supports space sciences, promotes environmental awareness, encourages international cooperation in space exploration and provides scholarships in the field.
Tags: astronauts NASA ISRO King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) Saudi Arabia

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

30th astronauts conference focuses on youth participation in science, technology

TOULOUSE: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National...

Saudi Arabia to vet use of Prophet’s sayings to counter extremism

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, is to monitor interpretations of the Prophet...

30th astronauts conference focuses on youth participation in science, technology
Saudi Arabia to vet use of Prophet’s sayings to counter extremism
A Saudi Arabian first: Spokeswoman at Kingdom’s US Embassy
Women to take rightful place in new ports authority: Minister
Jeddah's criminal court clears dog beauty pageant organizers
Princess Reema opens new gym for women
Latest News
30th astronauts conference focuses on youth participation in science, technology
39 views
Saudi Arabia to vet use of Prophet’s sayings to counter extremism
150 views
A Saudi Arabian first: Spokeswoman at Kingdom’s US Embassy
58 views
Women to take rightful place in new ports authority: Minister
38 views
Syrian opposition sets 5 conditions for opening of Nasib border crossing to Jordan
49 views
Egypt yet to receive invite for Astana talks
42 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR