  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Health experts say you are doing the elderly a favor if you leave them standing

Offbeat

Health experts say you are doing the elderly a favor if you leave them standing

Arab News |
Next time you see an elderly person standing, leave them to it, say experts. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: Would you offer your seat to an elderly person if there were none spare? Do you go the shops for the older members of your family? Well you should not, according to health experts in the UK, it is better if they stand.
Researchers say the well-intended offer for older people to sit down and rest or take it easy is actually doing more harm than good, the British Medical Journal reported.
Oxford professor Sir Muir Gray, clinical adviser to Public Health England said old people should try to walk for 10 minutes a day and their relatives should be encouraging them to use stairs rather than a lift or escalator.
“We need to be encouraging activity as we age — not telling people to put their feet up. Don’t get a stair lift for your aging parents, put in a second banister,” Gray explained.
“And think twice before giving up your seat on the bus or train to an older person. Standing up is great exercise for them.”
According to health experts, a lot of ill health later in life is due to inactivity and not old age – the advice is to do more physical activity, not less.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Would you offer your seat to an elderly person if there were none spare? Do you go the shops for the older members of your family? Well you should not, according to health experts in the UK, it is better if they stand.
Researchers say the well-intended offer for older people to sit down and rest or take it easy is actually doing more harm than good, the British Medical Journal reported.
Oxford professor Sir Muir Gray, clinical adviser to Public Health England said old people should try to walk for 10 minutes a day and their relatives should be encouraging them to use stairs rather than a lift or escalator.
“We need to be encouraging activity as we age — not telling people to put their feet up. Don’t get a stair lift for your aging parents, put in a second banister,” Gray explained.
“And think twice before giving up your seat on the bus or train to an older person. Standing up is great exercise for them.”
According to health experts, a lot of ill health later in life is due to inactivity and not old age – the advice is to do more physical activity, not less.
Tags: Health elderly exercise

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Health experts say you are doing the elderly a favor if you leave them standing

DUBAI: Would you offer your seat to an elderly person if there were none spare? Do you go the shops...

French film legend Danielle Darrieux dies aged 100

PARIS: Danielle Darrieux, one of France’s most enduring and glamorous film stars despite her...

Health experts say you are doing the elderly a favor if you leave them standing
French film legend Danielle Darrieux dies aged 100
More set to benefit as Oman changes tourism visa rules for another 25 countries
World’s deepest lake in peril, scientists warn
Palestinian girl wins $150,000 Arab reading prize
Egypt’s ‘Sheikh Jackson’ to screen in US in 2018
Latest News
Health experts say you are doing the elderly a favor if you leave them standing
1 views
Sweden to get Europe’s biggest car battery factory
6 views
Amazon offered billions in tax breaks for second US headquarters
11 views
Scandal-hit Nissan suspends production for Japan market
41 views
Abu Dhabi office rents continue fall, but outlook may be better next year
41 views
French film legend Danielle Darrieux dies aged 100
43 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR