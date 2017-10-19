Mecomed to adopt new code of ethical business

Members of Mecomed, a medical technology association in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), have approved a new code of ethical business practice.

The new set of guidelines is in tone with those adopted by other trade associations in North America and Europe. This is expected to serve as a vital move for the region’s medical devices, imaging and diagnostics industry, and ensure the highest international ethical standards and best practice through more stringent self-regulation.

Rami Rajab, chairman of Mecomed, said: “It has been an ongoing endeavour of the MENA medical technology industry, to not only ensure the highest standard of ethics in business practice, but also to drive its growth and evolution and adapt in a fast changing environment.

“We believe that the adoption of one of the most modern and progressive codes of conduct, with strict, clear and transparent rules, is a leap forward for the industry and for health care in the region.”

The move is expected to further strengthen patient trust in the medical sector and standards of care in the region, contributing to principal aims of the governments of the MENA region, including the UAE/Saudi Arabia to provide the highest standards of health care locally, and to reduce the numbers of patients traveling abroad for care.

The Mecomed Member Code of Ethical Business Practice regulates all aspects of the industry’s relationship with health care professionals (HCPs) and health care organizations (HCOs), such as company-organized events, arrangements with consultants, research, and financial support to medical education, among others. It will become binding for Mecomed corporate members by Jan. 1, 2018. The code also introduces a common independent enforcement mechanism, and will set the minimum standard by which industry members operate across the MENA region.

Established in 2007, Mecomed claims to serve as the voice of international medical technology manufacturers (MedTech) for 21 countries across the Middle East and North Africa.

