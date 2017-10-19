  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 39 sec ago

You are here

Corporate News

Mecomed to adopt new code of ethical business

ARAB NEWS |
Rami Rajab
Members of Mecomed, a medical technology association in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), have approved a new code of ethical business practice.
The new set of guidelines is in tone with those adopted by other trade associations in North America and Europe. This is expected to serve as a vital move for the region’s medical devices, imaging and diagnostics industry, and ensure the highest international ethical standards and best practice through more stringent self-regulation.
Rami Rajab, chairman of Mecomed, said: “It has been an ongoing endeavour of the MENA medical technology industry, to not only ensure the highest standard of ethics in business practice, but also to drive its growth and evolution and adapt in a fast changing environment.
“We believe that the adoption of one of the most modern and progressive codes of conduct, with strict, clear and transparent rules, is a leap forward for the industry and for health care in the region.”
The move is expected to further strengthen patient trust in the medical sector and standards of care in the region, contributing to principal aims of the governments of the MENA region, including the UAE/Saudi Arabia to provide the highest standards of health care locally, and to reduce the numbers of patients traveling abroad for care.
The Mecomed Member Code of Ethical Business Practice regulates all aspects of the industry’s relationship with health care professionals (HCPs) and health care organizations (HCOs), such as company-organized events, arrangements with consultants, research, and financial support to medical education, among others. It will become binding for Mecomed corporate members by Jan. 1, 2018. The code also introduces a common independent enforcement mechanism, and will set the minimum standard by which industry members operate across the MENA region.
Established in 2007, Mecomed claims to serve as the voice of international medical technology manufacturers (MedTech) for 21 countries across the Middle East and North Africa.
Members of Mecomed, a medical technology association in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), have approved a new code of ethical business practice.
The new set of guidelines is in tone with those adopted by other trade associations in North America and Europe. This is expected to serve as a vital move for the region’s medical devices, imaging and diagnostics industry, and ensure the highest international ethical standards and best practice through more stringent self-regulation.
Rami Rajab, chairman of Mecomed, said: “It has been an ongoing endeavour of the MENA medical technology industry, to not only ensure the highest standard of ethics in business practice, but also to drive its growth and evolution and adapt in a fast changing environment.
“We believe that the adoption of one of the most modern and progressive codes of conduct, with strict, clear and transparent rules, is a leap forward for the industry and for health care in the region.”
The move is expected to further strengthen patient trust in the medical sector and standards of care in the region, contributing to principal aims of the governments of the MENA region, including the UAE/Saudi Arabia to provide the highest standards of health care locally, and to reduce the numbers of patients traveling abroad for care.
The Mecomed Member Code of Ethical Business Practice regulates all aspects of the industry’s relationship with health care professionals (HCPs) and health care organizations (HCOs), such as company-organized events, arrangements with consultants, research, and financial support to medical education, among others. It will become binding for Mecomed corporate members by Jan. 1, 2018. The code also introduces a common independent enforcement mechanism, and will set the minimum standard by which industry members operate across the MENA region.
Established in 2007, Mecomed claims to serve as the voice of international medical technology manufacturers (MedTech) for 21 countries across the Middle East and North Africa.

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

United Motors Company launches 2 new Alfa Romeo models at EXCS 11

United Motors Company, the exclusive distributor of Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, Fiat...

Mecomed to adopt new code of ethical business

Members of Mecomed, a medical technology association in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA),...

United Motors Company launches 2 new Alfa Romeo models at EXCS 11
Mecomed to adopt new code of ethical business
EY MENA launches new cloud-based platform in KSA
King Abdullah Port inks deal with AMSteel to operate first bulk and general cargo berth
Sadara Chemical Company names new CEO
STC partners with Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei to boost mobile broadband capacity
Latest News
Special
OPEC at odds with Rosneft over oil outlook
Special
PIF in fresh drive to boost Saudi Arabia’s green credentials
Turkey-Iran central banks ‘agree to trade in local currencies’
Advertiser Publicis’ shares slide after sales miss forecasts
United Motors Company launches 2 new Alfa Romeo models at EXCS 11
Mecomed to adopt new code of ethical business
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR