United Motors Company launches 2 new Alfa Romeo models at EXCS 11

United Motors Company, the exclusive distributor of Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, Fiat Professional, and Alfa Romeo in Saudi Arabia, launched two new Alfa Romeo models recently at the Luxury Motor Show (EXCS 11) in Riyadh.

“We are proud that Alfa Romeo has been added to our diverse brands and looking forward to ensure Alfa Romeo gets the attention it deserves in the Saudi market. Alfa Romeo is the vehicle of choice for those among automobile enthusiasts seeking driving pleasure,” said a spokesperson for United Motors Company.

The company expects Alfa Romeo to be the first choice of women drivers in Saudi Arabia.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is considered the world’s most dynamic medium sedan medium car. This sedan car has achieved the best performance and control in its class and is considered the fastest 4-door sedan on the German Nurburgring motorsports complex Nürburgring.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is designed to be the standard model of the brand with gasoline engine, equipped with V6 turbocharger 2.9-liter size, inspired by Ferrari technology that generates 505 horsepower.

United Motors Company also introduced at the expo Alfa Romeo’s flagship Stelvio, the first SUV by the Italian manufacturer.

“Stelvio is the outcome of the perfect mix between performance and stability, focus on driver, and the elegant Italian design. Stelvio, which is named after the greatest road of the Italian Alps, has set new standards in luxury SUVs of medium size.

Stelvio, outfitted with a turbo engine fully made of aluminum size 2-liter a horsepower, grants the driver a high level of performance and efficiency which leads this vehicle to be the best in its class,” the company said in a press release.

It claimed there are five elements that have made Alfa Romeo one of the most desired cars in the world — the unique Italian design, creative and advanced engine, perfect weight balance by 50/50 percent, unique technology, and the best balance between weight and power.

United Motors Company, which was established in 1999, has significantly contributed to the Saudi automotive sector.

There are more than 70 outlets providing sales services, aftersales services, maintenance and parts.

United Motors Company, the exclusive distributor of Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, Fiat Professional, and Alfa Romeo in Saudi Arabia, launched two new Alfa Romeo models recently at the Luxury Motor Show (EXCS 11) in Riyadh.

“We are proud that Alfa Romeo has been added to our diverse brands and looking forward to ensure Alfa Romeo gets the attention it deserves in the Saudi market. Alfa Romeo is the vehicle of choice for those among automobile enthusiasts seeking driving pleasure,” said a spokesperson for United Motors Company.

The company expects Alfa Romeo to be the first choice of women drivers in Saudi Arabia.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is considered the world’s most dynamic medium sedan medium car. This sedan car has achieved the best performance and control in its class and is considered the fastest 4-door sedan on the German Nurburgring motorsports complex Nürburgring.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is designed to be the standard model of the brand with gasoline engine, equipped with V6 turbocharger 2.9-liter size, inspired by Ferrari technology that generates 505 horsepower.

United Motors Company also introduced at the expo Alfa Romeo’s flagship Stelvio, the first SUV by the Italian manufacturer.

“Stelvio is the outcome of the perfect mix between performance and stability, focus on driver, and the elegant Italian design. Stelvio, which is named after the greatest road of the Italian Alps, has set new standards in luxury SUVs of medium size.

Stelvio, outfitted with a turbo engine fully made of aluminum size 2-liter a horsepower, grants the driver a high level of performance and efficiency which leads this vehicle to be the best in its class,” the company said in a press release.

It claimed there are five elements that have made Alfa Romeo one of the most desired cars in the world — the unique Italian design, creative and advanced engine, perfect weight balance by 50/50 percent, unique technology, and the best balance between weight and power.

United Motors Company, which was established in 1999, has significantly contributed to the Saudi automotive sector.

There are more than 70 outlets providing sales services, aftersales services, maintenance and parts.