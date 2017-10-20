  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 32 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Daimler third-quarter profit falls on diesel engine upgrades

Reuters |
Earnings before interest and tax at the German automotive group plunged 14 percent to €3.46 billion in the July-to-September period. (Reuters)
BERLIN: Daimler’s third-quarter operating profit declined, as the cost of making diesel engine cars run cleaner and other special items outweighed record sales of Mercedes-Benz luxury models.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at the German automotive group plunged 14 percent to €3.46 billion in the July-to-September period, Daimler said on Friday, in line with the €3.43 billion consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
Daimler last quarter spent about €220 million to update over €3 million current and older Mercedes diesel models in Europe to curb pollution and help avert driving bans.
The cars and trucks manufacturer stuck with its guidance for a significant increase in group EBIT this year. It said it now expected EBIT at its trucks division to also significantly exceed year-ago levels, having previously guided for flat EBIT.
BERLIN: Daimler’s third-quarter operating profit declined, as the cost of making diesel engine cars run cleaner and other special items outweighed record sales of Mercedes-Benz luxury models.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at the German automotive group plunged 14 percent to €3.46 billion in the July-to-September period, Daimler said on Friday, in line with the €3.43 billion consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
Daimler last quarter spent about €220 million to update over €3 million current and older Mercedes diesel models in Europe to curb pollution and help avert driving bans.
The cars and trucks manufacturer stuck with its guidance for a significant increase in group EBIT this year. It said it now expected EBIT at its trucks division to also significantly exceed year-ago levels, having previously guided for flat EBIT.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Daimler third-quarter profit falls on diesel engine upgrades

BERLIN: Daimler’s third-quarter operating profit declined, as the cost of making diesel engine cars...

China hires 10 banks including Citigroup, HSBC for $2bn sovereign bond issue

HONG KONG: China has hired 10 banks including Agricultural Bank of China Bank of Communications,...

Daimler third-quarter profit falls on diesel engine upgrades
China hires 10 banks including Citigroup, HSBC for $2bn sovereign bond issue
Singapore Airlines to finalize $13.8bn Boeing order next week
Japan government wants to get actively involved in Kobe Steel issue — trade minister
Nissan’s inappropriate inspections started at least 20 years ago — NHK
Japan’s recovery not felt at street level
Latest News
Turkey orders arrest of 110 people over Gulen links: media
Daimler third-quarter profit falls on diesel engine upgrades
China hires 10 banks including Citigroup, HSBC for $2bn sovereign bond issue
3 views
For Israel, concern over Iran leads to better ties with Arab states
12 views
Fighters in Syria’s Raqqa prepare for civilian handover
10 views
South Korea survey backs restarting construction of 2 nuclear reactors
12 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR