  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • East Timor government faces uncertainty after parliamentary defeat

World

East Timor government faces uncertainty after parliamentary defeat

AFP |
Prime Minister Mari Alkatiri said the defeat in parliament on Thursday was “poison to my government.” (AFP)
DILI, East Timor: East Timor’s new government has suffered a major setback after opposition parties vetoed its policy program, a blow that could see the impoverished young democracy return to the polls.
The Fretilin party, which won the July election by a narrow margin, did not receive enough votes to govern alone and has formed a minority coalition government with the Democratic Party.
With only 30 seats in the 65-seat house, the government relies on confidence and supply from other parties in parliament.
Prime Minister Mari Alkatiri said the defeat in parliament on Thursday was “poison to my government.”
“I asked everyone to remain calm, I will go to you and talk to you,” Alkatiri said in tears following the vote.
The bill outlined the government’s five-year strategic plan for the impoverished young democracy and included initiatives to improve health, infrastructure and better access to clean water.
East Timor analyst Damien Kingsbury, from Australia’s Deakin University, said if the government failed to pass the bill again the country could return to the polls.
“The president has two choices he has either to call for a majority in parliament to choose a new leader and appoint a new prime minister or the country goes to election, probably January next year. That would seem the most likely outcome at this stage,” Kingsbury said Friday.
Opposition parties, including the CNRT, PLP and Khunto, have said the current minority government was unconstitutional and its program unrealistic.
Nurima Ribeiro Alkatiri, from Fretilin, vowed the government would push ahead with its work.
“We are going to continue to work even though the opposition doesn’t believe in our program,” Alkatiri said.
East Timor, a former colony of Portugal, was invaded by Indonesia in 1975 before it gained independence in 2002 after UN sponsored referendum.

Related Articles

DILI, East Timor: East Timor’s new government has suffered a major setback after opposition parties vetoed its policy program, a blow that could see the impoverished young democracy return to the polls.
The Fretilin party, which won the July election by a narrow margin, did not receive enough votes to govern alone and has formed a minority coalition government with the Democratic Party.
With only 30 seats in the 65-seat house, the government relies on confidence and supply from other parties in parliament.
Prime Minister Mari Alkatiri said the defeat in parliament on Thursday was “poison to my government.”
“I asked everyone to remain calm, I will go to you and talk to you,” Alkatiri said in tears following the vote.
The bill outlined the government’s five-year strategic plan for the impoverished young democracy and included initiatives to improve health, infrastructure and better access to clean water.
East Timor analyst Damien Kingsbury, from Australia’s Deakin University, said if the government failed to pass the bill again the country could return to the polls.
“The president has two choices he has either to call for a majority in parliament to choose a new leader and appoint a new prime minister or the country goes to election, probably January next year. That would seem the most likely outcome at this stage,” Kingsbury said Friday.
Opposition parties, including the CNRT, PLP and Khunto, have said the current minority government was unconstitutional and its program unrealistic.
Nurima Ribeiro Alkatiri, from Fretilin, vowed the government would push ahead with its work.
“We are going to continue to work even though the opposition doesn’t believe in our program,” Alkatiri said.
East Timor, a former colony of Portugal, was invaded by Indonesia in 1975 before it gained independence in 2002 after UN sponsored referendum.
Tags: East Timor

Comments

MORE FROM World

East Timor government faces uncertainty after parliamentary defeat

DILI, East Timor: East Timor’s new government has suffered a major setback after opposition parties...

PM-elect Ardern focuses on final touches in New Zealand coalition deal

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern said she would spend Friday ironing out...

East Timor government faces uncertainty after parliamentary defeat
PM-elect Ardern focuses on final touches in New Zealand coalition deal
Singapore PM Lee says ready to step down in couple of years; no successor picked yet
Technology companies to lobby for immigrant ‘Dreamers’ to remain in US
Obama slams ‘politics of division’ on return to campaign trail
US Senate passes budget, in first step toward tax overhaul
Latest News
East Timor government faces uncertainty after parliamentary defeat
1 views
Tillerson heads back to deal with Gulf crisis
Turkey orders arrest of 110 people over Gulen links: media
10 views
Daimler third-quarter profit falls on diesel engine upgrades
3 views
China hires 10 banks including Citigroup, HSBC for $2bn sovereign bond issue
8 views
For Israel, concern over Iran leads to better ties with Arab states
32 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR