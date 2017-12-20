Abdullah Hashim launches additional LX Sport grade for 2018 Civic

Abdullah Hashim Co. Ltd., the sole distributor for Honda products in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of the 2018 Civic LX Sport grade with the technologically advanced fuel efficient 1.6L engine at its head office in Jeddah. Available across all Honda showrooms in the Kingdom, the 1.6L LX Sport grade Honda Civic provides a new sporty look for customers.The new Civic, which was launched in December 2016 with the 1.6L engine, has seen a marked increase in sales and is highly appreciated by customers. Honda aims to further enhance its sales and make its mark in this segment with the launch of the 1.6L Civic LX Sport grade.

In terms of exterior styling, the Civic 1.6L LX Sport has the enhanced sporty design and athletic stance of the existing 1.6L Civic range. The Civic 1.6L LX Sport offers some additional exterior features like a sporty deck lid spoiler, high-gloss door sash garnish and dark chrome outer handles. Some of the standard features of the Civic 1.6L LX Sport include LED daytime running lights (DRL), distinctive C-shaped LED taillights which have been highly appreciated in the region, power side mirrors with integrated LED turn signals and the distinctive Piano black sporty grille. The LX Sport boasts of Halogen Fog Lights and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 1.6L Civic LX Sport interior has the same comfort and premium cabin space as the 1.6L and 1.5T RS models. The 1.6L Civic LX Sport is also equipped with a sporty metal finish pedal and steering mounted paddle shifter, auto air-conditioning, rear ventilation, and steering wheel mounted controls for Bluetooth hands free telephone (HFT), a 5-inch touch screen audio and USB jacks. Some standard features in all grades include 60:40 fold- down rear seats, rear seat armrest with cup holders, sun visor extension mechanism and map light.

Convenience features in the LX Sport grade include smart entry, push-button start, rear parking sensors and remote engine starter, which starts the engine from a distance, thereby ensuring that the air-conditioning is switched on and cabin temperature is at maximum comfort before you get in.