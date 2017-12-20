Ashok Leyland announces new portfolio of trucks, buses in KSA

Ashok Leyland, a market leader in staff transportation in Saudi Arabia and the fourth largest bus manufacturer in the world, participated in the Traffic Safety Forum held between Dec. 11-13.

Rajive Saharia, president for global sales, Ashok Leyland, said: “Ashok Leyland has been indirectly part of the infrastructure development in the Kingdom for nearly a decade and we are now excited to announce an entirely new portfolio of trucks and buses in the next 2-3 years on the eve of the Vision 2030.”

Leading this portfolio expansion is Oyster, a premium mid-sized 33-seater bus launched earlier this year, equipped with best-in-class features for maximum safety and comfort. Certified to ensure that passengers remain safe in case of any rollover accidents, the Oyster school bus variant is roll-over compliant, with accessories such as a child check alarm safety button, camera around the bus to cover the blind spots, RFID sensor and retractable foot step.

“Safety is a top priority and an indisputable requirement for a school bus. We also ensured car-like-comfort for the occupants, while at the same time assuring the lowest total cost of ownership for operators. We made sure that every element of design carries these three elements. Millions of people across the globe travel on our bus to get to their destinations and that is the trust we have built over the years,” said Saharia.

The company will soon launch light commercial vehicles starting from 5T GVW (gross vehicle weight) to 9T GVW.

“We have always believed in customers’ profitability and our well-trained sales force ensures that the right vehicle is recommended to the customer that suits his application. At the same time, we have the best rated service and parts network in the country. Our customers appreciate us for our onsite service, delivered by our service trucks — that’s why we call it a ‘workshop on the wheels.’ We are excited about Vision 2030 and looking forward to be part of the Kingdom’s new era,” said Kamal, CEO of Western Auto, the sole authorized dealer of Ashok Leyland in Saudi Arabia.

The company has five full-fledged sales and services outlets across the Kingdom.