Saudi communication ministry, STC partner to train 800 Saudis

The Saudi Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, and STC have signed a memorandum of understanding to train 800 Saudi graduate students for qualitative jobs that require high skills in the communication and IT sector.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Abdullah Al-Sawaha, minister of communication and information technology, and Khaled Biyari, STC Group CEO. The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the two parties to develop Saudi talents and achieve objectives of the National Transformation Program 2020 and Vision 2030.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Development, Mohammad Al-Mushaigh, and STC Vice President Human Resources, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, signed the agreement, which includes a training program in Riyadh for four years in several domains in the CIT sector. The training targets Saudi graduates from both local and foreign universities.

The agreement is in line with the strategies of both the parties to enhance capabilities in the communication and IT sector. The ministry has divided the beneficiaries of the initiative into three categories: Users, professionals and experts. The ministry said it relies on the knowledge and experience in training of the STC Group, which is in line with the ongoing digital transformation in the sector, the National Transformation Program 2020 and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.