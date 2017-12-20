STC offers free calls to mark 3 years of King Salman’s rule

The Saudi Telecom Company (STC) is offering free local calls inside and outside the network today to mark the third anniversary of King Salman’s accession to the throne.

“Celebrating the third anniversary of allegiance to the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, STC names its network ‘Salman in Our Hearts,’ and offers free

local calls inside and outside the network on Thursday, from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.,”

the company said in a press release.