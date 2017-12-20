  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 52 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • STC offers free calls to mark 3 years of King Salman’s rule

Corporate News

STC offers free calls to mark 3 years of King Salman’s rule

ARAB NEWS |
The Saudi Telecom Company (STC) is offering free local calls inside and outside the network today to mark the third anniversary of King Salman’s accession to the throne.
“Celebrating the third anniversary of allegiance to the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, STC names its network ‘Salman in Our Hearts,’ and offers free
local calls inside and outside the network on Thursday, from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.,”
the company said in a press release.

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

LuLu inaugurates 11th Saudi hypermarket in Jeddah

Middle East retail giant LuLu Group has further expanded in the Kingdom with the opening of its...

STC offers free calls to mark 3 years of King Salman’s rule

The Saudi Telecom Company (STC) is offering free local calls inside and outside the network today...

LuLu inaugurates 11th Saudi hypermarket in Jeddah
STC offers free calls to mark 3 years of King Salman’s rule
Saudi communication ministry, STC partner to train 800 Saudis
King Khalid University’s faculty of languages and translation hosts academic webinars
Ashok Leyland announces new portfolio of trucks, buses in KSA
Abdullah Hashim launches additional LX Sport grade for 2018 Civic
Latest News
LuLu inaugurates 11th Saudi hypermarket in Jeddah
STC offers free calls to mark 3 years of King Salman’s rule
Saudi communication ministry, STC partner to train 800 Saudis
King Khalid University’s faculty of languages and translation hosts academic webinars
Ashok Leyland announces new portfolio of trucks, buses in KSA
Abdullah Hashim launches additional LX Sport grade for 2018 Civic
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR