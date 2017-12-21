  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi interior minister orders inquiry after language clash in 911 call

Saudi Arabia

Saudi interior minister orders inquiry after language clash in 911 call

Tariq Al-Thaqafi |
Operators work in a 911 control room in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. (Arab News photo)

Related Articles

RIYADH: In an emergency, call 911 — but only if you can speak Arabic.
That was the lesson learned by an American expatriate who endured a frustrating time when she tried to make a report to the police operations center in Riyadh.
Now Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif has ordered an investigation into the police’s handling of the call, which was cut off because the woman spoke only English.
In a recording posted on social media, a staff member at the operations center can be heard asking colleagues if anyone speaks English.
The call was then cut off, but another staff member called the woman back and advised her to either speak Arabic, or find an Arabic speaker to make her report.
The ministry said the conduct of the operations center staff did not fulfill their responsibilities to serve citizens and expatriates alike.
The minister ordered that those responsible be held accountable, and that shortcomings in the 911 Riyadh operations center be addressed.
A senior security official told Arab News the minister would take the necessary measures after the investigation. Staff were expected to carry out their duties professionally, the official said. In the event of a language difficulty, they should refer to senior officers to resolve the issue.
The official said the 911 police operations center in Makkah was fully equipped and had multilingual staff. The Riyadh center had recently been partially upgraded, with completion expected by the end of the year.
 

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia 911 call center emergency

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy minister says phone has ‘not stopped ringing’

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Wednesday quipped his phone had not stopped...

Saudi budget will boost growth in the non-oil sectors and create jobs, say economists

DUBAI: Top economists have welcomed the expansionary departure from the tight fiscal control of the...

Saudi energy minister says phone has ‘not stopped ringing’
Saudi budget will boost growth in the non-oil sectors and create jobs, say economists
Saudi budget: Builders to reap rewards of record spending
Era of modernity: Saudis celebrate three years of King Salman’s rule
Saudi Arabia to launch ethical charter for social media use
Saudi engineer’s dance classes draw people together
Latest News
Mystery solved as Australian sub found after 103 years
6 views
Apple admits to slowing older iPhones because of ‘flagging batteries’
381 views
Saudi energy minister says phone has ‘not stopped ringing’
1743 views
Saudi budget will boost growth in the non-oil sectors and create jobs, say economists
918 views
Saudi budget: Builders to reap rewards of record spending
581 views
Era of modernity: Saudis celebrate three years of King Salman’s rule
768 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR