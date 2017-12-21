Trump, May condemn Houthi missile attack against Riyadh in call with King Salman

JEDDAH: The leaders of Britain and the US have condemned Tuesday’s thwarted Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s capital.In separate calls on Wednesday with King Salman, US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May denounced the launch of a missile by the Yemeni Houthi militia towards Riyadh. President Trump stressed that the US stands with the Kingdom in confronting threats to its national security.King Salman also discussed with Trump the UN resolution holding the Iranian regime accountable for its aggressive actions and for supplying the Houthis with missiles.Theresa May meanwhile assured King Salman of the UK’s keenness on the security of the Kingdom and the region, and the need to alert the international community to the destructive role of the Iranian regime, which is a threat to peace and stability in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.On the war in Yemen, King Salman and Trump stressed the need to support all relief and humanitarian operations to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis.