  Gazan dies of wounds from Israel border clash, Palestinian health ministry says

Gazan dies of wounds from Israel border clash, Palestinian health ministry says

Above, Palestinian protesters carry a wounded comrade during clashes with Israeli soldiers near the border fence east of Gaza City on Friday, December 22. (AFP)
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian died on Saturday after being wounded by Israeli fire during a protest on the Gaza border against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the health ministry said.
Sharaf Shalash, 28, sustained bullet wounds last Sunday during a demonstration east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said.
His death brings to 11 the number of Palestinians who have been killed since US President Donald Trump announced on December 6 that he would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.
Nine died in clashes with Israeli troops. Two were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza.

