  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey dismisses more than 2,700 with emergency rule decree

Middle-East

Turkey dismisses more than 2,700 with emergency rule decree

REUTERS |
Rights groups and some Western allies fear President Tayyip Erdogan is using the failed coup in July last year as a pretext to stifle dissent. (Reuters)

Related Articles

ISTANBUL: Turkey said on Sunday that 2,756 people were dismissed from their jobs in public institutions including soldiers, teachers and ministry personnel over links to “terror” organizations.
The dismissed personnel were found to be members of, or linked to, “terror” groups, structures and entities that act against national security, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.
Some 50,000 people have been arrested since a failed putsch in July last year and about 150,000 have been dismissed or suspended from their posts, including soldiers, police, teachers and public servants, over alleged links with the movement of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.
The government accused Gulen of organizing the attempted coup.
Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, has denied the accusation and condemned the coup.
Rights groups and some Western allies fear President Tayyip Erdogan is using the attempted coup as a pretext to stifle dissent.
The government argues the crackdown is necessary due to the gravity of the coup attempt, in which 240 people were killed.

Related Articles

Tags: Turkey

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Mosul celebrates first post-Daesh Christmas

MOSUL, Iraq: Hymns filled a church in Iraq’s second city Mosul on Sunday as worshippers celebrated...

Jerusalem tensions cast shadow over Holy Land Christmas

BETHLEHEM: Preparations were under way in Bethlehem on Sunday for Christmas, with tensions still...

Mosul celebrates first post-Daesh Christmas
Jerusalem tensions cast shadow over Holy Land Christmas
Turkey dismisses more than 2,700 with emergency rule decree
UN urged to act against Iran over Houthi missiles
US to review Obama administration’s handling of Hezbollah drug initiative
Refugees directly flown from Libya to Italy in ‘historic’ first
Latest News
Philippines storm death toll tops 200, tens of thousands displaced
1134 views
London Zoo reopens after fire that killed meerkats, aardvark
76 views
Iraq plans new Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline
105 views
Iraq reaches initial deal with China’s Zhenhua to develop East Baghdad oilfield
87 views
New rules for South Africa’s 4-day Test with Zimbabwe
87 views
Frenchman invents lemony oysters in time for holidays
66 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR