  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Tennis star Victoria Azarenka to miss ASB Classic in Auckland

Sports

Tennis star Victoria Azarenka to miss ASB Classic in Auckland

AP |
The former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has not played since Wimbledon in July. (AP)

Related Articles

AUCKLAND, New Zealand: A continuing custody dispute has prevented two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka from resuming her tennis career at the ASB Classic in Auckland from January 1.
Azarenka notified tournament organizers on Sunday that she will be unable to play the tournament for “personal reasons.”
The former world No. 1 has not played since Wimbledon in July because she cannot leave California until a dispute with her former partner over the custody of their son Leo is resolved.
Tournament director Karl Budge said “there is obviously a fair bit going on and unfortunately the result of that is that Victoria won’t be here next week. That’s a tough one for her. She’s been training hard and is a professional tennis player that wants to be playing tennis.”
Azarenka has been given a wild card into the Australian Open which begins January 15.

Related Articles

Tags: sports tennis Victoria Azarenka

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

New rules for South Africa’s 4-day Test with Zimbabwe

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa: The one-off day-night Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe,...

Tennis star Victoria Azarenka to miss ASB Classic in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand: A continuing custody dispute has prevented two-time Australian Open champion...

New rules for South Africa’s 4-day Test with Zimbabwe
Tennis star Victoria Azarenka to miss ASB Classic in Auckland
Nuggets stop Warriors’ 11-NBA game winning streak
From Russian doping to FIFA bribery, 2017 proves dark time
Magic Messi downs Madrid as Zidane says Real will fight on
Brazilian star vows to put Al-Wasl back on top
Latest News
Fog turns festive cheer to misery in Dubai
45 views
10,000 refugees to be relocated from Libya to EU in 2018
8 views
Matt Damon’s father dies of cancer at 74
15 views
Philippines storm death toll tops 200, tens of thousands displaced
1263 views
London Zoo reopens after fire that killed meerkats, aardvark
127 views
Iraq plans new Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline
159 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR