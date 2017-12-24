  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • VW may post excellent 2017 results, CEO tells Welt am Sonntag

Business & Economy

VW may post excellent 2017 results, CEO tells Welt am Sonntag

Reuters |
BERLIN: Volkswagen will report excellent group results this year, its CEO said, helped by expected record vehicle sales and by spending cuts.
The automaker’s popularity with motorists appears to have weathered the storm following the emissions scandal of September 2015, which has cost Volkswagen (VW) billions of euros in fines and penalties.
“It will certainly be quite outstanding in operational terms,” VW group CEO Matthias Mueller told Germany’s weekly Welt am Sonntag when asked to sum up the 2017 business year. VW is due to publish detailed 2017 results on March 13.
Last month, the CEO predicted that group deliveries would exceed the 2016 record of 10.3 million vehicles.
Cost cuts at the core passenger-cars division have caused the world’s largest automaker to raise its profit target for the year, and it has since also upgraded its mid-term profit and sales guidance.
On the other hand, Mueller said proposals by the European Commission for progressive cuts in carmakers’ average carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2025 and 2030 will “cause us real pain.”
Wolfsburg-based VW more than two years ago admitted to cheating in diesel emissions tests in the US.
Mueller also criticized the prolonged political deadlock in Germany, which has no new government as Chancellor Angela Merkel continues to search for a coalition partner three months after federal elections.
“This is taking too long,” the CEO said in the interview published on Sunday. “We must become capable of acting again. For this purpose sometimes also unpopular decisions are necessary.”
— Reuters

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Advertising firms use tools to help them read the minds of shoppers

NEW YORK: Why did you splurge on that new pair of shoes? Or that pricey smartphone? More and more...

VW may post excellent 2017 results, CEO tells Welt am Sonntag

BERLIN: Volkswagen will report excellent group results this year, its CEO said, helped by expected...

Advertising firms use tools to help them read the minds of shoppers
VW may post excellent 2017 results, CEO tells Welt am Sonntag
Saudi consumers brace for quickening pickup in inflation
Saudi cinemas will boost movie sector across KSA
Saudia supports UNESCO’s ‘World Arabic Language Day’ in Paris
Ford awards $100,000 to MENA organizations for environment
Latest News
200 skiers stuck on gondola at French Alps resort
Guatemala says it is moving embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
Analysis
No sign Rohingya will be allowed to return home
8 views
12 million want El-Sisi to run for second term, say supporters
8 views
Peru’s president grants medical pardon for jailed Fujimori
95 views
China, Russia oppose UN criticism of Myanmar over Rohingya
72 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR