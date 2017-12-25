  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Guatemala says it is moving embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Middle-East

Guatemala says it is moving embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

AFP |
This file photo taken on November 28, 2016 shows Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shaking hands during a joint press conference after signing bilateral agreements at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. (AFP)

Related Articles

GUATEMALA CITY: Guatemala is to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, President Jimmy Morales said Sunday, becoming the first leader to back US President Donald Trump’s controversial change of stance on the holy city.
After speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Morales wrote to Guatemalans on his Facebook page that “one of the most important topics was the return of Guatemala’s embassy to Jerusalem,” from Tel Aviv where it is currently located.
“For this reason I am informing you that I have given instructions to the foreign ministry that it start the necessary respective coordination to make this happen,” Morales wrote.
Guatemala’s leader made the announcement on Christmas Eve, and three days after two-thirds of UN member states rejected Trump’s decision to have the United States recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
In all, 128 nations voted to maintain the international consensus that Jerusalem’s status can only be decided through peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.
Only eight countries stood with the United States in voting no to the resolution held in the UN General Assembly, among them Guatemala and fellow Central American country Honduras.
Guatemala and Honduras are both reliant on US funding to improve security in their gang-ridden territories.

The two nations are, along with El Salvador, in what is known as the Northern Triangle of Central America. Violence, corruption and poverty have made them the main source of illegal migration to the United States, which is giving them $750 million to provide better conditions at home.
Morales, like Trump, was a television entertainer with no real political experience before becoming president of Guatemala in 2016.
On Friday, Morales foreshadowed the decision he was to make regarding Jerusalem, as he defended his government’s vote at the UN backing the United States.
“Guatemala is historically pro-Israeli,” he told a news conference in Guatemala City.
“In 70 years of relations, Israel has been our ally,” he said.
“We have a Christian way of thinking that, as well as the politics of it, has us believing that Israel is our ally and we must support it. Despite us only being nine in the world (in the UN vote), we have the total certainty and conviction that this is the right path.”
Morales’s position has become fragile in recent months because of allegations of corruption against him being investigated by a special UN-backed body working with Guatemalan prosecutors.
The United States ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, has said her country would “take names” of the states voting against its position. She added that when it makes contributions to the UN, “we also have a legitimate expectation that our goodwill is recognized and respected.”
Several significant US allies abstained from the UN vote, among them Australia, Canada, Mexico and Poland.
Others, such as Britain, France and Germany and South Korea were in the majority of 128 nations denouncing any unilateral decision to view Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
The eight countries on the US side of the vote were: Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and Togo.

Related Articles

Tags: Guatemala Israel Palestine Al Quds

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Syrian, Iranian backed forces advance in border area near Israel

AMMAN: Syrian army forces backed by Iranian-backed militias pushed deeper into the last rebel-held...

Guatemala says it is moving embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

GUATEMALA CITY: Guatemala is to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, President Jimmy Morales...

Syrian, Iranian backed forces advance in border area near Israel
Guatemala says it is moving embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
12 million want El-Sisi to run for second term, say supporters
Turkey joins Russia and Iran in supporting Syria
Abducted Yemenis kept in chains in Houthi jails
Jordan brings spirit of Christmas to Syrian refugees
Latest News
Syrian, Iranian backed forces advance in border area near Israel
3 views
200 skiers stuck on gondola at French Alps resort
3 views
Guatemala says it is moving embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
90 views
Analysis
No sign Rohingya will be allowed to return home
33 views
12 million want El-Sisi to run for second term, say supporters
26 views
Peru’s president grants medical pardon for jailed Fujimori
124 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR