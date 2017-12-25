  • Search form

  • 200 skiers stuck on gondola at French Alps resort

World

200 skiers stuck on gondola at French Alps resort

The Associated Press |
Skiers climb on the hill by a ski lift in the popular Ukrainian ski resort of Bukovel, in the Carpathian mountains, in this December 15, 2017 photo. (AFP)

PARIS: French authorities say about 200 skiers were stranded in chair lifts when a gondola broke down at a resort in the French Alps. Rescue operations are underway and no one has been reported injured so far.
An official with the prefecture in the eastern Isere region told The Associated Press on Sunday that most of the skiers were evacuated after spending one or two hours stuck on the gondola at the Chamrousse resort.
The gondola cars run 25 meters (82 feet) above the ground.
Violaine Demaret, the prefecture official, says two civil security helicopters dropped rescue personnel over every car to open the roof hatches, release the skiers inside and lower them down to safety.
Demaret says the rescue operation should be completed before nightfall.

MOST POPULAR