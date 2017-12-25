  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Lorde scraps Israel concert amid boycott calls

Art & Culture

Lorde scraps Israel concert amid boycott calls

Associated Press |
Lorde has canceled a performance in Israel scheduled for next summer. (File photo: AFP)

Related Articles

JERUSALEM: Lorde has canceled a performance in Israel scheduled for next summer after appeals by pro-Palestinian activists.
The New Zealand musician said in a statement Sunday that “the right decision at this time” was to cancel her June 2018 concert in Tel Aviv, which was announced earlier this month.
Her announcement followed calls by proponents of the Boycott, Divest, Sanction movement to cancel her performance over Israel’s human rights record. Lorde joins artists including Roger Waters and Elvis Costello in boycotting Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians.
Lorde said that after having “lots of discussions” about the matter, “I’m not too proud to admit I didn’t make the right call on this one.”
The Israeli concert promoter responded to the cancelation: “We forgive her.”

Related Articles

Tags: Lorde Israel Palestinians

Comments

MORE FROM Art & Culture

Lorde scraps Israel concert amid boycott calls

JERUSALEM: Lorde has canceled a performance in Israel scheduled for next summer after appeals by...

In rubble of Aleppo souk, tablecloth shop makes solitary comeback

ALEPPO: It used to be one of the most vibrant marketplaces in the Syrian city of Aleppo, but today...

Lorde scraps Israel concert amid boycott calls
In rubble of Aleppo souk, tablecloth shop makes solitary comeback
Saudi art show spotlights young artists to watch in 2018
Iranian director facing jail for film attacking corruption
Christmas market opens in Algerian capital
‘The other side of the American Dream:’ Film about poor kids at Disney’s gates is a hit
Latest News
Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann to step aside in 2019
8 views
Du Plessis doubtful for Zimbabwe Test
18 views
Five dead after bus ploughs into Moscow underpass — police
303 views
Filipino firefighters find all 37 bodies of workers in mall
332 views
Pakistan allows Indian ‘spy’ on death row to meet family
1204 views
Pope calls for peace in Jerusalem in Christmas message
460 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR