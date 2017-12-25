  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Driver rams German party headquarters in apparent suicide bid

World

Driver rams German party headquarters in apparent suicide bid

Reuters |
A damaged car is pictured inside the party headquarters of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) after it crashed into the building in Berlin, Germany, December 25, 2017. (REUTERS)
BERLIN: A man drove a car at the entrance of the Berlin headquarters of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) late on Sunday evening, lightly injuring himself in what police said was an apparent suicide attempt.
Police said the car, which crashed through the first set of glass doors of Willy Brandt House, the SPD’s headquarters, was laden with petrol canisters and gas cartridges. The building’s sprinkler system extinguished the resulting blaze.
Authorities did not identify the man, saying only that he was 58 years old. It was unclear why he had chosen the SPD, which is about to start negotiations on governing for another four years in coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, as his target.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment for superficial injuries. Nobody else was hurt. Police and state security services were investigating further.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Driver rams German party headquarters in apparent suicide bid

BERLIN: A man drove a car at the entrance of the Berlin headquarters of Germany’s Social Democratic...

Queen praises terror-hit London, Manchester in Christmas message

Update

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will praise the “powerful identities” of London and Manchester...

Driver rams German party headquarters in apparent suicide bid
Queen praises terror-hit London, Manchester in Christmas message
Russia’s Lavrov calls on US and North Korea to start talks
20 dead as bus collides with van on the way to Christmas Mass in northern Philippines
Pope pleads for migrants at Christmas mass
Pakistan prepares for convicted Indian spy’s family meeting
Latest News
Driver rams German party headquarters in apparent suicide bid
India’s new ‘driverless’ metro train keeps driver for now
Saudi Arabia confirms death of judge Mohammed Al-Jirani
872 views
Lorde scraps Israel concert amid boycott calls
142 views
Update
Queen praises terror-hit London, Manchester in Christmas message
64 views
Russia’s Lavrov calls on US and North Korea to start talks
131 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR