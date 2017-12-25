  • Search form

Pope calls for peace in Jerusalem in Christmas message

Pope Francis leads the Christmas night Mass in Saint Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on Dec.24, 2017. (REUTERS)

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis called for “peace for Jerusalem” and “mutual trust” on the Korean peninsula as he highlighted the suffering of children in conflicts across the world in his Christmas address on Monday.
In the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” address in Saint Peter’s Square, the pontiff spoke of “growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians,” hoping that the “will to resume dialogue may prevail between the parties and that a negotiated solution can finally be reached, one that would allow the peaceful coexistence of two states.”
“Let us pray that confrontation may be overcome on the Korean peninsula and that mutual trust may increase in the interest of the world as a whole,” the pope said.

