  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Filipino firefighters find all 37 bodies of workers in mall

World

Filipino firefighters find all 37 bodies of workers in mall

ASSOCIATED PRESS |
Firefighters extinguishing a fire at a shopping mall in Davao City on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Dec.23, 2017. (AFP)

Related Articles

DAVAO, Philippines: Philippine firefighters have found all 37 bodies of employees of a US-based company who were trapped in a blaze that gutted a shopping mall in southern Davao city.
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said that firefighters initially found one body at the NCCC Mall on Sunday, but that extreme heat and thick smoke prevented them from retrieving the bodies of the 36 other employees until Monday.
Senior Superintendent Wilberto Rico Neil Kwan Tiu, regional director of the Bureau of Fire Protection, relayed the news to the employees’ relatives, who broke into tears. They were told the bodies would be identified by authorities then turned over to their families.
All the dead were employees at a call center on the top floor of the four-story mall and run by US-based Research Now SSI, which employs about 500 people. Its chief executive officer, Gary Laben, said the company would help with funeral arrangements and create a fund for contributions for the victims’ families.
“This terrible tragedy has left us with heavy hearts,” Laben said.
Duterte-Carpio and Tiu spoke at a Mass outside the burned mall, where the fire broke out Saturday morning on the third floor, where clothes, appliances and furniture are sold. The fire started after a storm hit Davao and flooded parts of the city.
Except for a grocery store on the ground floor and the call center on the top floor, the shopping areas were still closed to the public when the fire started mid-morning, preventing a bigger tragedy amid the peak Christmas shopping season.
President Rodrigo Duterte went to the scene of the fire and met with relatives of the trapped office employees late Saturday. He served as Davao mayor for many years before being elected to the presidency last year.

Related Articles

Tags: Philippine Philippines firefighter Davao City NCCC Mall

Comments

MORE FROM World

Filipino firefighters find all 37 bodies of workers in mall

DAVAO, Philippines: Philippine firefighters have found all 37 bodies of employees of a US-based...

Five dead after bus plows into Moscow underpass — police

Update

MOSCOW: Five people were killed when a city bus plowed into a pedestrian underpass in western...

Filipino firefighters find all 37 bodies of workers in mall
Five dead after bus plows into Moscow underpass — police
Pakistan allows Indian ‘spy’ on death row to meet family
Pope calls for peace in Jerusalem in Christmas message
Philippines’ Duterte’s son quits as vice mayor of hometown Davao
Driver rams German party headquarters in apparent suicide bid
Latest News
Filipino firefighters find all 37 bodies of workers in mall
49 views
Update
Five dead after bus plows into Moscow underpass — police
85 views
Pakistan allows Indian ‘spy’ on death row to meet family
555 views
Pope calls for peace in Jerusalem in Christmas message
222 views
Philippines’ Duterte’s son quits as vice mayor of hometown Davao
616 views
Looking back: The most iconic celebrity snaps of 2017
1668 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR