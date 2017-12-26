  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Arab News |

JEDDAH: The Citizen Account Program announced that on Dec. 26 beneficiaries will receive text messages in case they did not have funds transferred to their accounts owing to IBAN errors.
They will be asked to add a different IBAN or check with their banks, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The program also said that starting Tuesday beneficiaries would be able to file complaints and objections through the program’s portal: www.ca.gov.sa.
A complaint icon will be available on the website five days after each deposit session.
The program confirmed that complaints received within three months after each payment will be addressed, and in case a complaint is accepted, the amount due will be paid to the beneficiary retroactively for the month of the complaint.
Beneficiaries can review the discretionary calculator available on the portal to find out the estimated value of the funds — the amount of money differs if the beneficiary is a family or an independent individual and according to the family’s total income, number of family members, and dependents’ ages (above or below 18).

Saudi Citizen Account beneficiaries to be informed via SMS

