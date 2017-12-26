  • Search form

  Over 260,000 residence, labor violators arrested across Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Over 260,000 residence, labor violators arrested across Saudi Arabia

Arab News

RIYADH: The joint field security campaign has apprehended 264,245 violators of residence, labor and border security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The campaign kicked off across the Kingdom in mid-November to pursue and arrest those violating residence, labor and border security laws and regulations.

The campaign resulted in the arrest of 142,869 violators of iqama (residence) regulations, 87,487 violators of labor regulations and 33,889 violators of border security regulations.

The number of those caught trying to cross the Kingdom’s borders stood at 3,321 persons, 73 percent of whom were Yemenis, 25 percent Ethiopians and 2 percent of different nationalities. Of those caught, 3,054 were sent back. Seventy-eight persons were captured for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally through its borders.

Meanwhile, 548 persons were arrested for being involved in harboring and transporting violators of residence, labor and border security regulations.

A total of 92 citizens were caught for being involved in transporting and sheltering expatriates violating regulations. Regulatory measures were taken against 69 citizens and, accordingly, they were released, while the concerned authorities are completing necessary measures for the remaining 23 citizens.

The number of expatriates currently detained stands at 14,699, including 12,782 men and 1,917 women.

Immediate penalties were imposed on 39,422 expatriates while 37,506 violators were referred to their respective diplomatic missions for travel documents and 56,899 were deported.

