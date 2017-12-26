  • Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago

World

British woman sentenced in Egypt to 3 years in jail for smuggling painkillers

Reuters |
A British woman from Hull was arrested in October after Tramadol tablets were found in her suitcase. (Shutterstock)

CAIRO: An Egyptian court sentenced a British woman to three years in prison on Tuesday for smuggling painkillers into the country, a Reuters witness said.
Laura Plummer, a 33-year-old shop worker from Hull, was arrested in October after Tramadol tablets were found in her suitcase. Her family told British newspapers she bought the tablets for her Egyptian partner living in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.
Plummer attended a hearing in her case on Monday, before Tuesday’s sentencing.
Tramadol is a prescription medicine in Britain but it is banned in Egypt.
Plummer was arrested upon arrival from Britain in October, and her detention was extended twice prior to her court appearance.
Her lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.
