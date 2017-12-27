  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Female inspectors clamp down on commercial concealment

Saudi Arabia

Female inspectors clamp down on commercial concealment

ASEEL BASHRAHEEL |
Female trade inspectors monitor and inspect women shops in Riyadh. (SPA)

Related Articles

RIYADH: A team of female trade inspectors has carried out an inspection tour in various stores in the city to apprehend those involved in commercial cover-ups. The inspectors visited 75 womenswear establishments, 18 of which were shut down as a result.
The Ministry of Commerce and Investment (MCI), which sent the team, aims to empower Saudi women by providing more jobs in the trade sectors. Through these rounds, they will continue to monitor, inspect and keep track of irregularities in the markets and shops selling women’s supplies.
An MCI spokesperson revealed to Arab News that “the ministry has been employing female trade inspectors and their first assignment took place last August (during the Hajj season) when they monitored the female market there. They’re employed in accordance with the employment regulations under the civil service law to supervise women’s centers and shops in different parts of the Kingdom.
“In addition, female trade inspectors contribute to the MCI’s efforts in fighting off commercial concealment by monitoring and capturing counterfeit and forged goods, as well as ensuring products are safe for use through scheduled visits to womenswear shops.”
Female trade monitors are also in charge of uncovering commercial fraud and trademark impeachment of precious metals and stones stores.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia Saudi women entrepreneurs Saudi women

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Female inspectors clamp down on commercial concealment

RIYADH: A team of female trade inspectors has carried out an inspection tour in various stores in...

Orphanages to be replaced with social homes in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development will phase out shelters for orphans and...

Female inspectors clamp down on commercial concealment
Orphanages to be replaced with social homes in Saudi Arabia
Saudi man donates kidney to stranger in Tabuk
King Abdulaziz archives reveal film about Saudi Army in Palestine
Saudi Arabia to cut reliance on foreign workers in jewelry sector
Vision expands as Saudi cinemas reopen in 2018
Latest News
Female inspectors clamp down on commercial concealment
561 views
Orphanages to be replaced with social homes in Saudi Arabia
273 views
Myanmar police to free journalists working for Turkish broadcaster
7 views
US Treasury issues sanctions against 2 North Korean officials
23 views
Medical evacuations begin from Syria’s Eastern Ghouta -ICRC
41 views
Kurdish government accepts Baghdad’s conditions to end dispute
647 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR