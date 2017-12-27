Female inspectors clamp down on commercial concealment

RIYADH: A team of female trade inspectors has carried out an inspection tour in various stores in the city to apprehend those involved in commercial cover-ups. The inspectors visited 75 womenswear establishments, 18 of which were shut down as a result.The Ministry of Commerce and Investment (MCI), which sent the team, aims to empower Saudi women by providing more jobs in the trade sectors. Through these rounds, they will continue to monitor, inspect and keep track of irregularities in the markets and shops selling women’s supplies.An MCI spokesperson revealed to Arab News that “the ministry has been employing female trade inspectors and their first assignment took place last August (during the Hajj season) when they monitored the female market there. They’re employed in accordance with the employment regulations under the civil service law to supervise women’s centers and shops in different parts of the Kingdom.“In addition, female trade inspectors contribute to the MCI’s efforts in fighting off commercial concealment by monitoring and capturing counterfeit and forged goods, as well as ensuring products are safe for use through scheduled visits to womenswear shops.”Female trade monitors are also in charge of uncovering commercial fraud and trademark impeachment of precious metals and stones stores.