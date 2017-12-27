Saudi king holds talks with Turkish prime minister in Riyadh

RIYADH: Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim arrived in Saudi Arabia today. King Salman received him at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.According to SPA, the king and the Turkish prime minister held talks during which they reviewed bilateral relations and means of enhancing them and latest developments in the region.The talks were attended by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Minister of State Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Commerce and Investment Minister Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Nizar bin Obaid Madani, Saudi Ambassador to Turkey Walid Al-Khuraiji and Chief of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan.On the Turkish side, the talks were attended by the delegation accompanying the prime minister.