New US airstrike in Somalia kills 13 Al-Shabab members

In this Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 file photo, Somalis observe bodies which were brought to and displayed in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, following a raid by foreign and Somali forces on a farm in Bariire village in southern Somalia. A spokesman for U.S. Africa Command said Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 that its head Marine Gen. Thomas Waldhauser has asked the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to look into whether civilians were killed during the raid by Somali troops supported by U.S. special operations forces. (AP)

JOHANNESBURG: The US military says it has killed 13 members of the Al-Shabab extremist group with a new airstrike in southern Somalia.

The statement from the US Africa Command says the strike was carried out Sunday morning. A spokeswoman says it occurred about 50 kilometers (31 miles) northwest of Kismayo and that no civilians were killed.

The United States has carried out 34 drone strikes in Somalia this year after the Trump administration expanded military efforts against Africa’s deadliest Islamic extremist group.

Al-Shabab was blamed for the October truck bombing in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, that killed 512 people. Only a few attacks since 9/11 have left a higher death toll.