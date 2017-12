MAKKAH: The Makkah fire department received a call early Tuesday evening of a fire blazing in a residential building in the Umrah district.The fire, which broke in an apartment on the first floor, was contained but resulted in the death of a 9-year-old girl, said Maj. Naif Al-Shareef, spokesperson of Makkah’s Civil Defense.He added that an investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing.