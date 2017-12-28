15% insurance discount for safe drivers in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: To minimize car accidents, insurance companies have been ordered to keep offering safe drivers a discount of up to 15 percent for another six months, ending on June 30, 2018.The discount will be offered to all comprehensive and compulsory insurance claimers who have not been in any car accidents for the past year, and those who were not qualified for the discount previously for the following reasons: they owned newer car models, they did not have an insurance policy or because their previous insurance policy expired a month before and was not renewed.The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), which instructed auto insurance companies to give the discount, had previously ordered a similar directive for a discount ranging between 10 and 15 percent for all accident-free drivers, from August till the end of December 2017. This aimed to encourage accident-free drivers to continue driving safely.SAMA and the General Department of Traffic called on everyone to benefit from the offer and insure their vehicles. According to SAMA, if clients do not receive the discount they can raise their complaints with the Consumer Protection Department on its official website, or by calling the department’s toll-free number.