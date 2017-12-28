  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Rafael Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International

Sports

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International

AP |
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot in his quarterfinal match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. (AP)

Related Articles

BRISBANE: Top-ranked Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Brisbane International due to his “late start of preparation” for the new season.
Brisbane International tournament director Cameron Pearson said Thursday that he had received word of Nadal’s withdrawal earlier in the day.
The joint ATP and WTA tournament begins Sunday at Pat Rafter Arena.
Nadal, who pulled out of the ATP Finals in London after a loss to David Goffin in mid-November due pain in his right knee, had earlier tweeted: “I am sorry to announce I won’t be coming to Brisbane this year. My intention was to play but I am still not ready after last year’s long season and the late start of my preparation.”
He later tweeted: “I will be seeing my Aussie fans when I land on the 4th (of January) in Melbourne and start there my preparation for the Australian Open.”
Nadal pulled out of an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi scheduled for this week.
The Australian Open, where Nadal lost in the 2017 final to Roger Federer, begins Jan. 15.

Related Articles

Tags: Rafael Nadal Brisbane International tennis tournament

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International

BRISBANE: Top-ranked Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Brisbane International due to his “late...

Liverpool land Van Dijk in world record deal for defender

LONDON: Liverpool signed Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk on Wednesday for a reported £75 million ($...

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International
Liverpool land Van Dijk in world record deal for defender
£300 million Premier League spend is not enough for Jose Mourinho
Year in review: Glorious World Cup campaigns give Arab teams hope for Russia 2018
James Anderson ‘lack of depth’ comments highlight bleak future for England
Stuart Broad forgives doubters for "deserved" Ashes criticism
Latest News
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International
‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli’s lawyer convicted in fraud trial
11 views
After Daesh’s defeat, a massive bill to rebuild Iraq
18 views
Vietnam jails 2 dozen on charges of terrorism, subversion
24 views
South Korean president calls sex slave deal with Japan flawed
105 views
À la Michael Jackson: India’s ‘moonwalking’ traffic cop turns heads
426 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR