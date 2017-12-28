  • Search form

US embassy announces end to visa crisis with Turkey

AP |
US President Donald Trump reaches to shake Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's hand before a meeting at the Palace Hotel during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly on September 21, 2017 in New York City. (AFP)

ANKARA: The US embassy in Turkey has announced it’s resuming normal visa services for Turkish citizens, saying Turkish authorities had adhered to assurances that no local staff would be detained or arrested for performing their duties.
The United States had halted most visa services for Turkish citizens following the arrest in October of a Turkish employee at the US consulate in Istanbul, deepening already strained ties between Ankara and Washington. Turkey retaliated by halting visa services for Americans in the United States.
The embassy began processing visas on a “limited” basis in November following reassurances from Turkey.
On Thursday, the US embassy said “the Department of State is confident that the security posture has improved sufficiently to allow the full resumption of visa services in Turkey.”

Vietnam jails 2 dozen on charges of terrorism, subversion
