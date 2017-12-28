  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • L&T wins $250m business in Saudi Arabia, UAE and India

Business & Economy

L&T wins $250m business in Saudi Arabia, UAE and India

ALICIA BULLER |
LONDON: The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of Mumbai-headquartered Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has announced orders worth $250 million.
The business said it has secured an order from the Saudi Electricity Company for construction of an overhead transmission line between two substations. This is to be one of the longest lines in the Kingdom, with a route length of more than 400 km.
In the UAE, orders have been clinched for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of three substations and associated works for the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Shamal Development and Meraas Development.
L&T’s power transmission and distribution business has already completed 225 substations in GCC countries and 75 more are under construction.
The Indian conglomerate first established operations in the Middle East four decades ago and pulls in over $17 billion of revenue annually across technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services.
The GCC infrastructure industry has a robust project pipeline of $2 trillion to be awarded from 2016-2020, according to the “GCC Construction Outlook to 2020” report from BrikStats.
The region is set to splurge on infrastructure in the coming years as it seeks to diversify away from oil. Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure pipeline alone is estimated at $1 billion, the report says.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Stansted looks beyond Ryanair to add touch of class from Gulf

Special

LONDON: The London airport best known for budget travel is targeting the big carriers of the Middle...

Will the Gulf’s flying gentry consider venturing below stairs?

The arrival of Emirates at Stansted, a hub for Ryanair, sets up some potentially interesting...

Stansted looks beyond Ryanair to add touch of class from Gulf
Will the Gulf’s flying gentry consider venturing below stairs?
L&T wins $250m business in Saudi Arabia, UAE and India
Visa brings cardholders irresistible deals at Dubai Shopping Festival
Jet Airways flies into 2018 with super promotion
UAE space agency launches youth council to empower the next generation of Emirati space leaders
Latest News
Fire engulfs Mumbai building, killing at least 15 people
World chess championship brings the best to Saudi Arabia
444 views
Firewood, coal market in Madinah thriving during long winter nights
229 views
Saudi health care program carries out 31,152 visits in 2017
118 views
Putin: Syrian campaign showed off Russia’s military might
179 views
Special
Pakistan identifies 14 Iranian human traffickers; seeks Interpol help to nab them
477 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR