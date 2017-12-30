  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Man dies after Melbourne car attack

World

Man dies after Melbourne car attack

AFP |
Above, a videograb from the Australian Broadcasting Corp. shows emergency medical workers aiding victims struck by a vehicle in Melbourne. One of the victims, 83-year-old Antonios Crocaris, an Australian national, died from his injuries late Friday. (Australian Broadcast Corp. via AP)

Related Articles

MELBOURNE: An elderly man has died after being mowed down during a car rampage in Melbourne last week, police said Saturday, with one of 18 attempted murder charges expected to be upgraded to murder.
Afghan-Australian Saeed Noori, who has a history of drug abuse and mental problems, is accused of plowing his car through a busy intersection earlier this month, careering into tourists and shoppers.
He has been charged with 18 counts of attempted murder, but now faces at least one murder charge after 83-year-old Antonios Crocaris, an Australian national, died from his injuries late Friday.
Six others remain in hospital.
“A man has died following an incident on Flinders Street on December 21 where a number of pedestrians were struck by a vehicle,” Victoria state police said.
“Homicide squad detectives are expected to upgrade one of those charges to murder.”
Nine foreigners were among those hurt, including from South Korea, China, Italy, India, Venezuela, Ireland, and New Zealand.
Police have alleged Noori made “utterances” to them about voices, dreams and the “poor treatment of Muslims” after his arrest, but no link to any terrorist group has been found.
The Melbourne Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday that he may be suffering psychiatric issues or have an undiagnosed illness. He is due back in court on May 30.
The incident came less than a year after a car rammed into pedestrians in Melbourne’s busiest mall, killing six people. That driver, whose case is still before the courts, also had a history of drug issues.
Like other countries, Australia has been taking steps to prevent vehicle attacks in crowded public places since the Nice truck incident in southern France last year that killed 86 people.
They include deterrent options like fencing and closed circuit cameras, and using delaying tactics such as trees and bollards to slow down vehicles.

Related Articles

Tags: Melbourne Australia

Comments

MORE FROM World

Retired top Pakistani general dies in car accident

ISLAMABAD: A retired top general of the Pakistani army has died in a car accident near the garrison...

Trump’s winter vacation: golf, tweets and phone calls

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is spending his winter vacation at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago Club...

Retired top Pakistani general dies in car accident
Trump’s winter vacation: golf, tweets and phone calls
Australia warship makes huge Arabian Sea hashish seizure
North Korea will not give up nuclear arsenal if US keeps up ‘blackmail’
Nepal bans solo climbers from Mount Everest
Man dies after Melbourne car attack
Latest News
Iran says Trump support for protests ‘deceitful’
16 views
Small protests reported in Tehran
42 views
Videos show Egyptian church gunman confidently walking away
62 views
Lufthansa’s Brussels Airlines set to cut costs
45 views
Retired top Pakistani general dies in car accident
114 views
Trump’s winter vacation: golf, tweets and phone calls
42 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR