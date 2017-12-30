  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey says EU funds not being actively used for needs of Syrian refugees

Middle-East

Turkey says EU funds not being actively used for needs of Syrian refugees

REUTERS |
In this file photo, a Syrian refugee holds onto his daughter as he waits to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province. (Reuters)

Related Articles

ISTANBUL: A substantial portion of the funds promised by the EU to help Syrian refugees in Turkey is still not being used actively to meet their needs, Turkey’s EU Ministry said on Saturday.
Of the €6 billion ($7.2 billion) agreed upon in two deals in 2015 and 2016, only €1.78 billion has been transferred to Turkish ministries and international organizations responsible for implementing the projects, the ministry said in a statement.
“While Turkey has used more than $30 billion of its national funds for the needs of Syrians who have been in Turkey for approximately 7 years, a substantial amount of the €3 billion promised by the EU in November 2015 has effectively not been used in the field.”
Of the €1.78 billion transferred so far, it said 1.3 billion went to international organizations, 270 million to the Ministry of Education, 120 million to the Ministry of Health, and 12 million to the Ministry of the Interior.
Yet that did not equate to the funds being actively used to meet the needs of Syrian refugees, the ministry said.
“Unfortunately, the spending mechanism of the EU funds are not working fast,” it said.
In the past, Turkey has argued it would be easier to give the money directly to the government — something the EU rejects, saying it always channels humanitarian aid through specialized agencies and non-governmental institutions so it goes directly to those in need.
In return for funds for Syrian refugees, visa-free travel and revitalized EU accession efforts, Turkey agreed to cooperate in stopping migrants crossing the Aegean Sea to Greece and take back those who do not qualify for asylum.
However, relations between Turkey and the West deteriorated in the past year. EU officials have said Turkey has a long path ahead of it before becoming a member of the bloc or being granted visa-free travel.
More recently, Turkey has expressed anger that Germany is granting asylum to Turks, more than 400 of them with diplomatic passports and government working permits, accused of participating in a failed coup in July.

Related Articles

Tags: EU-Turkey Turkey Istanbul Syrian refugees

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

US stresses key Saudi role in crushing Daesh

NEW YORK: A senior official from the Trump administration noted Saudi Arabia’s regional stewardship...

Opposition questions Russia’s role in Syria resolution

JEDDAH: Any sidelining of the peace process from the Geneva track is a diversion of world attention...

US stresses key Saudi role in crushing Daesh
Opposition questions Russia’s role in Syria resolution
Statement from the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan
ODS Movement looks to popularize one-state solution for Palestine
UK new year’s honours list touches Arab world
Fierce fighting kills dozens in northwest Syria
Latest News
US stresses key Saudi role in crushing Daesh
28 views
Opposition questions Russia’s role in Syria resolution
26 views
Statement from the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan
121 views
YEAR IN REVIEW 2017: Islamic coalition vows to ‘wipe terrorists from face of the earth’
113 views
Muslim World League holds global peace forum in South Africa
49 views
Jeddah airport: Drastic changes expected in employment of women
234 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR