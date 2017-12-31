  • Search form

Last updated: 24 sec ago

Saudi Arabia

Jeddah airport: Drastic changes expected in employment of women

NOOR NUGALI
Courtesy: (Saudi Ground Services Co.)
With the opening of the new Jeddah airport in May 2018, many expect that drastic changes will take place in the employment of a large number of women in different positions. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Saudi Ground Services Co. (SGS), which specializes in providing logistic support for aircraft, featured on its Snapchat account a video in which women are seen attending a training session. The video shows instructors motivating the young women and speaking about the courses they have taken to guide them into their new roles as ground service technicians.
The question remains when and where women will be employed at the airport. “Female uniforms have been distributed: A dark grey abaya with green lines, similar to that of male colleagues who wear the same color uniforms,” said Nawras Usamah, an airport employee.
With the opening of the new Jeddah airport in May 2018, many expect that drastic changes will take place in the employment of a large number of women in different positions. They will mark a new era and perhaps a more open approach that will greet guests of the city known as the gateway of the Two Holy Mosques.
“In the beginning, ladies will work at the counters and places at the airport that don’t require challenging physical efforts,” said Nawras.
In line with Vision 2030, many companies in Saudi Arabia are employing females in high numbers and anticipating a large turnout of future applicants.
“Last year we employed more than 100 ladies in the management section, and we expect that number to double the following year,” said Mohammed bin Yassin, who works at the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). “Our position is strongly leaning toward employing females in aviation.”

