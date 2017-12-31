  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim World League holds global peace forum in South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Muslim World League holds global peace forum in South Africa

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
MWL Secretary-General Mohammed Al-Issa addresses the opening session of the international forum in Durban. (SPA)

Related Articles

RIYADH: The Muslim World League (MWL) held an international forum in Durban, South Africa, on Dec. 25.
The event, entitled “For a Safer World: Followers of Religions Unite Against Hatred, Extremism and Terrorism,” was inaugurated by Mayor of Durban Zandile Gumede, in the presence of MWL Secretary-General Mohammed Al-Issa, a number of South African government ministers and representatives from many different religions.
Al-Issa thanked all those present for their cooperation and partnership with the MWL in organizing the forum, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
He stressed the need to promote the values of love and cooperation, and the league’s desire to fight all kinds of abuse of people of all religions, races, cultures and countries.
Al-Issa also said that the MWL is an international bridge promoting forgiveness, coexistence and peace, and that it has many international partners who welcome a moderate Islamic stance promoting coexistence and efforts to fight extremism and terrorism.
The secretary-general stressed that the true interpretation of Islamic texts is revealed by traditional mainstream scholars, not by isolated extremists falsely claiming to represent Islam.
He concluded that the MWL does not discriminate religiously or ethnically, and aims to serve everyone, as “Islam is a religion that serves God without expecting anything in return.”
Gumede thanked the MWL for letting Durban be a part of its program on its African tour, organized in cooperation with eThekwini Municipality.
She also praised the league’s international message that “spreads the culture of forgiveness, peace, understanding and love among religions and cultures around the world,” and for its efforts to enhance communication throughout the world.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia Muslim World League (MWL) MWL Secretary-General Mohammed Al-Issa

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

YEAR IN REVIEW 2017: Islamic coalition vows to ‘wipe terrorists from face of the earth’

JEDDAH: Leaders of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) hope their alliance...

Muslim World League holds global peace forum in South Africa

RIYADH: The Muslim World League (MWL) held an international forum in Durban, South Africa, on Dec....

YEAR IN REVIEW 2017: Islamic coalition vows to ‘wipe terrorists from face of the earth’
Muslim World League holds global peace forum in South Africa
Jeddah airport: Drastic changes expected in employment of women
New bird flu cases reported; transport of live birds between regions banned
Saudi Aramco launches ship manufacturing venture
60% price cut on Saudi football match tickets to boost attendance
Latest News
YEAR IN REVIEW 2017: Islamic coalition vows to ‘wipe terrorists from face of the earth’
238 views
Muslim World League holds global peace forum in South Africa
115 views
Jeddah airport: Drastic changes expected in employment of women
542 views
New bird flu cases reported; transport of live birds between regions banned
167 views
Boko Haram kills four loggers in NE Nigeria
5 views
Saudi Aramco launches ship manufacturing venture
12 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR