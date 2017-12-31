Muslim World League holds global peace forum in South Africa

RIYADH: The Muslim World League (MWL) held an international forum in Durban, South Africa, on Dec. 25.The event, entitled “For a Safer World: Followers of Religions Unite Against Hatred, Extremism and Terrorism,” was inaugurated by Mayor of Durban Zandile Gumede, in the presence of MWL Secretary-General Mohammed Al-Issa, a number of South African government ministers and representatives from many different religions.Al-Issa thanked all those present for their cooperation and partnership with the MWL in organizing the forum, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.He stressed the need to promote the values of love and cooperation, and the league’s desire to fight all kinds of abuse of people of all religions, races, cultures and countries.Al-Issa also said that the MWL is an international bridge promoting forgiveness, coexistence and peace, and that it has many international partners who welcome a moderate Islamic stance promoting coexistence and efforts to fight extremism and terrorism.The secretary-general stressed that the true interpretation of Islamic texts is revealed by traditional mainstream scholars, not by isolated extremists falsely claiming to represent Islam.He concluded that the MWL does not discriminate religiously or ethnically, and aims to serve everyone, as “Islam is a religion that serves God without expecting anything in return.”Gumede thanked the MWL for letting Durban be a part of its program on its African tour, organized in cooperation with eThekwini Municipality.She also praised the league’s international message that “spreads the culture of forgiveness, peace, understanding and love among religions and cultures around the world,” and for its efforts to enhance communication throughout the world.